Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The D.C. Everest and Stevens Point boys swim teams opened their 2023-24 seasons without a victory as the two teams tied 85-85 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet Tuesday at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

D.C. Everest won 10 of the 11 races but SPASH used its depth to earn enough points to earn the tie.

David Mayer won the 200-yard individual medley (1:55.85) and the 100 butterfly (56.08 seconds), Will VanErmen was first in the 200 freestyle (1:53.54) and the 100 backstroke (57.71), Keaton Barwick won the 100 freestyle (49.60) and Wes Polley won the 50 freestyle (23.64) for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest also won all three relays. Barwick, Adam Swedlund, Mayer and Polley won the 200 medley relay in 1:43.00; VanErmen, Sean O’Donnel, Polley and Benjamin Soehl were first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.02); and the 400 freestyle relay team of Mayer, Barwick, VanErmen and Swedlund won in 3:41.83.

Stevens Point’s lone win came from Tony Raczek in the 500 freestyle as he won in 5:27.65.

D.C. Everest hosts Wisconsin Rapids in another WVC meet on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...