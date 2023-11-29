Wausau Pilot & Review

A longtime Wausau bridal shop will close this spring after more than two decades serving central Wisconsin.

Elegant Occasions, 151507 County Hwy. NN, announced the decision Tuesday in an email sent to customers. Greta Wood has been at the helm of the store for 23 years and will now retire, she said in her newsletter.

“Today, I’m sharing some news that’s filled with emotions,” she wrote. “After an incredible journey spanning over 23 years, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to retire. This decision comes hand in hand with the closing of Elegant Occasions as our building has now been sold.”

“I want to take a moment to shine a spotlight on the true heart of Elegant Occasions – our remarkable staff,” the newsletter read. “Throughout the years, we’ve had the privilege of working alongside 208 incredibly talented women. They’ve poured their skills, dedication, and passion into creating life moments for thousands of brides, grooms, wedding parties, and countless others. Their hard work and unwavering commitment have been the driving force behind our success, and I’m deeply thankful for them.”

Wood expressed her deep appreciation for her customers’ support, trust and friendship over the course of many years.

A final closing date has not been announced.

