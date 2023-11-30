Kord Stieber, 36, of Marathon. Nov. 28, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery - domestic abuse, disorderly conduct

Eric Cunningham, 28, of Schofield. Nov. 27, 2023: Bail jumping
Samantha Grulkowski, 39, of Wittenberg. Nov. 29, 2023: Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, bail jumping
Kord Stieber, 36, of Marathon. Nov. 28, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery – domestic abuse, disorderly conduct
Jonathan Rodriguez, 38. Nov. 27, 2023: Possession of more than 50 grams of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
Natasha Curtin Weber, 27, of Marshfield. Nov. 27, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine
Justin Reynolds, 37, of Wausau. Nov. 27, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Andrew Westberg, 34, of Wausau. Nov. 27, 2023: Battery – domestic abuse repeater
Brian Klippel, 34, of Wausau. Nov. 28, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Donald Lundberg, 55, of Wausau. Nov. 27, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping
Sara L. Holoubek, 35, of Wausau. Nov. 27, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Daniel Bock, 33, of Rhinelander. Nov. 27, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Marquell Williams, 21, of Milwaukee. Nov. 27, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse, resisting or obstructing an officer
Sara Williams, 23, of Rothschild. Nov. 27, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping
Wesley J. Winters, 43, of Oshkosh. Nov. 29, 2023: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm