The Miss Wisconsin organization announced this week Miss Wisconsin 2023, Lila Szyryj, will compete for the title of Miss America 2024 Jan. 6-14 in Orlando, Florida.

Additionally, Trinity Horstman, Miss Wisconsin’s Teen 2023, will compete for the title of Miss America’s Teen 2024 during the same week in Orlando.

The new Miss America will be crowned by Miss America 2023, Grace Stanke, previously Miss Wisconsin 2022. Stanke, 21, a Wausau resident, is the third woman from Wisconsin to be awarded the title.

Szyryj, 22, of Madison is a 2022 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism and mass communication. She will play a classical piano selection for the talent competition. Her community service initiative is working toward educating and interacting with the public on media literacy as it relates to our understanding of each other.

Horstman, 17, of Onalaska is a senior at Holmen High School. She will tap dance for the talent competition. Her community service initiative is supporting Children’s Miracle Network.

For more information on the national competition, visit missamerica.org.

