WAUSAU – A shared meal binds people in a unique way, especially during the holiday season. Food is closely tied to memories, cultural heritage and tradition, breaking down barriers and reminding us of our shared, common humanity. But where do Wisconsin’s food traditions come from?

At 10 a.m. Dec. 1, WPR presents an encore broadcast of host Shereen Siewert’s conversation with Luke Zahm, host of PBS Wisconsin’s “Wisconsin Foodie” and owner of the Driftless Cafe in Viroqua. They share a joyful discussion about the roots of our food traditions and the joy of bringing friends, family and cultures together.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

