Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Edward “Toby” Coldwell

Edward “Toby” Coldwell, 88, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Toby was born in Wisconsin Rapids on May 29, 1935, the son of Frank and Gertrude Coldwell.

He grew up in Port Edwards where he attended both the grade school and high school, where he played Varsity basketball and football. Toby graduated from high school in 1953 and attended UW Madison for a year before transferring to Ripon College. In the summer if 1953, Toby met Darlene Griswold when they had a blind date at Skyway Ballroom. The two dated for three years and were married in the fall of 1956. They welcomed their first son, Jay the following year.

In 1958, Toby graduated from Ripon College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and economics. He also served 2 years as a 1st Lt. in the US Army in Portland, OR. In April 1960, he joined Employers Insurance of Wausau and spent 5 years in Kansas City, MO, as a group health representative for that region. During his time in Kansas City, two more sons were born into their family, Jim in 1961 and Jon in 1963. By January 1966, Toby became a sales rep in Waterloo, Iowa and in June 1969, he came to the home office in Wausau as a sales coordinator and educator. A few years later, he became Asst. V.P. of sales. He worked for Wausau Insurance for 35 years, retiring in 1995.

Toby and Darlene, had a wonderful retirement, enjoying their cottage on Hiawatha Lake, and traveling the continent in their motor home. Unfortunately, Toby spent the last three years in memory care.

It has been Toby’s dream to perpetually endow organizations within Wausau, that give back to the people within the community, such as the Boys and Girls Club. It has been a blessing for Toby and his family, to see that dream come to fruition.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Darlene Coldwell; three sons, Jay and Donna Coldwell, Jim and Sheri Coldwell, and Jon Coldwell; grandchildren, David and Jenna Coldwell, Joe Coldwell, Ruth and (Andy) Heinzl, Geno Callham, Kelly and (Caleb) Turbett, Jessiann Coldwell, and Chris O’Flyng; great-grandchildren, Rory, Aria, Corban, Knox, Presley, Clara, Evan and Aiden.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11:00 am, at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau. A visitation will run from 10:00 am until the time of services at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Chapel.

Regina “Jeanie” Martorano

Regina “Jeanie” Martorano (nee:Bauer) was born on February 14, 1937 to Henry and Meta Mae Bauer in Chicago, IL. At age two, her mother passed away and Jeanie was placed along with her older siblings, into Lydia Christian Children’s Home in Chicago. There, at an early age, she learned to trust Christ for the forgiveness of her sins and learned how to have a personal relationship with Him. In 1953, she met the love of her life, Paul Martorano, whom she married on August 15, 1959 at Mayfair Bible Church in Chicago. They celebrated 64 years of marriage this past August. After Paul finished school, and after a few moves to various cities in Wisconsin, the two moved to Schofield, where she resided until her Lord called her to her heavenly home November 24, 2023.

Jeanie’s relationship to God and her family were the two most important things in her life. Jeanie was a faithful member of Wausau Bible Church for 55 years. During that time, she was a faithful kindergarten Sunday School teacher, teaching the children, whom she loved, bible truths. She served on numerous other church committees over the years, doing so humbly and quietly. She was very hospitable, serving many missionaries, pastors, and others in her home. Jeanie was a stay at home mom, a job that she took very seriously. She taught her own daughters of the Lord Jesus as well as her grandkids. She became the bookkeeper for Paul’s Nursery, the family business. It was not her strength, but she did the job without complaint and as a service to her family. Jeanie loved kids, loved dogs, loved to play table games, watch pro golf, build puzzles, and cheer for her beloved Packers. Though always unselfish toward others, it did not stop her from pulling pranks on those she cared about the most. Most of all, she loved her Lord Jesus, her Savior, and trusted Him for the forgiveness of her sins.

Jeanie is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Meta Mae Bauer, foster grandparents Art and Helen Thoreson, foster parents Robert and Carolyn Bach, infant twin brothers, brother Arthur Bauer, niece Elizabeth Bauer, and brother-in-law Ralph Demmin.

Jean is survived by her husband Paul Martorano, daughters Karen Martorano, Susan (Rick) Friesema, grandchildren Michele and Matthew Friesema; sister Lois Demmin, niece Jan (Mark) Fanstill and family; sister-in-law Doris Bauer, nephew Carl (Beth) Bauer and family, nephew Tim Bauer; foster brother Robert “Chip” (JoEllen) Bach and family; foster brother Richard “Ricky” (Jan) Bach and family.

The family wishes to thank the Wausau Bible Church family for their constant compassionate care and friendship over the many years of Jean’s life. They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Pride TLC and at Aspirus Hospital for their professional, excellent, and compassionate loving care.

Arrangements provided by Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home. Visitation to be held at Wausau Bible Church, 1300 Grand Avenue, Wausau, at 9:30 am, December 2, 2023. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am with a meal immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be given to the Wausau Bible Church for the needs of the church nursery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lawrence R. DuBore

Lawrence Robert DuBore, 84 of Ringle passed away at Wausau Aspirus Hospital on November 22, 2023. He was born on December 9, 1938, to the late Lawrence and Olive (Roble) DuBore.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol DuBore, two daughters and one son, Jacqueline DuBore, Schofield, Victoria (James) Hiar, Aberdeen, WA, Lawrence (Kimberly) DuBore Hoquiam, WA, and eight grandchildren, Cassandra “Cassie” (Mason) Herman, Las Vegas, Ericka (Cameron) Shelley, Olympia, WA William (Betsy) Cummings, Jr., Rota, Spain, Rebekah Peace, Ringle, Laura (Kevin) Rhodes, Newport News, VA, Emilie Pauls, Johnson, NE, Severin Hiar, Aberdeen, WA, Mary Hiar, Aberdeen, WA, and six great grandchildren, Lucas Bates, Ringle, Calvin & Sophia Cummings, Rota, Spain, Annabelle, Lillian and Katherine Rhodes, Newport News, VA, and his youngest brother (affectionately known as “Cricket”) James (Sue) DuBore, Saint Germain, WI.

Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers David and Thomas.

Lawrence married the love of his life Carol Kersten on July 14, 1962 at St. Paul Church. He also served his country proudly in the 82nd Army Airborne Division. He later worked for ITT Rayonier Vanillin Division in Hoquiam, WA, and in later years farmed his land in Ringle in the town of Easton, WI.

Lawrence was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 900 Old Hwy 51, Mosinee, WI on Saturday, December 9, 2023 with a visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. followed by military honors.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Bradley J. Wurz

Bradley J. Wurz of Wausau passed away on Sunday November 26th, 2023 after a year long very brave battle with cancer.

Born on June 20, 1957, to the late Rueben and Georgianna (Hickman) Wurz. His passing came on the 27th anniversary of his beloved “Ma” passing. Brad was the youngest of 9 children and the last to leave the nest so he and his mother had a special bond that can now continue above.

If you knew Brad, you knew he would greet you with a bright-eyed smile and a big “Hello!”. He was always known for his sense of humor and ability to chat with anyone anytime. He always had a funny anecdote to tell and welcomed a good chuckle. There was always a place at his table for friends and family. He had a generous heart and a hard-working soul. His ability to make everyone feel welcome was his gift to the world.

After graduating from Marathon High School in 1976, he was employed at SNE Enterprises for 36 years and spent the last 10 years at Menzner Hardwoods until his retirement in 2023.

With over 27 nieces and nephews, Bradley was always available to be the best uncle he could be. He is survived by many and loved by all. He loved to chat with them and be their biggest fan when they embarked on anything new. He was even there to let a few try driving for the first time. He supported buying from fundraisers whenever a niece or nephew would stop by. Anytime there was a project to be tackled, Bradley could be found helping anyway he could, from building a garage to staining a deck.

Always there with advice and a sturdy shoulder, Bradley was the best uncle any family could ask for.

Traveling with his life partner Jeff was an important part of his life. Visiting several places with friends and family, Bradley enjoyed simply being out and about and discovering the world around him. When not traveling he could be found at his favorite hangout the Red Apple. He found many friends and kind souls to surround himself with there. Gardening was another passion for Bradley. He had vast knowledge of all types of plants and could be relied on to know anything you’d want to know about Hosta plants.

Sharing his plants and his knowledge was something that would light up his face and you could tell he was happiest when talking plants. While many may enjoy a simple window to look through Bradley found a stained-glass window even better. He created many of his own pieces and gave several as gifts. His time and talent were shown throughout his art. In his remaining downtime he could be found walking his dogs. He was always happy to talk about them and the mischief they caused. His love for all forms of life was truly shown in his everyday life.

Bradley is survived by his life partner of over 30 years Jeff Jelinski, brothers Floyd (Geri) Wurz, Leroy (Katie) Wurz, Delvin (Joann) Wurz, Adam (Kathy) Wurz of Wausau, two sisters Lola (Tom) Lallemont of Catawba, Pamela (Steve) Lallemont of Hudson, isister in-laws Cathy Kraus and Nancy (Ken) Schmidt.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Rueben and Georgianna Wurz, sister Rudy Ann, and brother Linwood Wurz.

A Celebration of Life will be held Dec. 9th at Good News Church in Mosinee 145919 Lowland Ln.

Visitation will be 9am-12pm, service to follow.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Spring M. Winters

Spring Marie “Waa We Sasa” Lobo Winters, 36, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Spring was born on March 31, 1987, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Charles and Hazel (Hall) Winters.

On August 25, 2014, Spring was united in marriage to Santos Erasmo Lobo in Wausau.

Spring worked as a CNA at Wausau Manor for many years. She liked to have fun and enjoyed traveling. Spring loved her family and having long talks with her kids. She had a love for animals, especially her husky Daisy.

Spring is survived by her father, Chuck; husband, Erasmo; children, Adrian Perez, Esperanza Perez, Eliana Lobo and Natalia Lobo; siblings, Charles (Mai Yang) Winters, Wesley Winters, Carri Jo Winters, Alvis Winters and Stella (Jared) Bickford; former husband, Roberto Perez; dog, Daisy; cat, Carmella and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Spring was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel; siblings, Carmin and Cody; and many aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, from 1PM to 5PM. A meal will be at 11AM on Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Siga Funmaker Community Center, with comfort devotions to follow. Mr. Christian Roth will preside. Burial will be in the John Stacy Memorial Cemetery.

Patti L. Zeinert

Patti L. Zeinert, 62, of Bowler, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 27, 2023, at her home.

Patti was born on June 10, 1961, in Wausau, the daughter of William and Ruth (Falstad) Hamm.

On August 23, 1997, Patti was united in marriage to Ricky Zeinert in Bowler. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2016.

Patti worked in the kitchen and housekeeping at North Star Casino for many years. Family was very important to Patti and she loved spending time with them. Patti enjoyed trips up North with Ricky and his family.

Patti is survived by her mother, Ruth Hamm of Wittenberg; siblings, Rose Hamm of Appleton, Michael (Sue) Hamm of Wittenberg, and Gary (Emily) Hamm of Durand; brother-in-law, Bob Schmidt of Leopolis; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Rick) Radies, Heather (Jim) Stuebs, Jennifer (Jed) Sinz, Shawn Hamm, Bill Hamm, and Brian (Kristin Raymond) Hamm; many great nieces and nephews; aunts, Verna Wendler of Wittenberg and Sylvia Griffith of Birnamwood; brothers and sisters-in-law, Darwin (Betty) Zeinert of Tigerton, Pat Zeinert of Bowler, Dennis Trinko of Bowler and Pat Zeinert of Wausau and Ricky’s children, Kim (Mark) Kindschi and Jason Zeinert and their families.

Patti was preceded in death by her father, William; husband, Ricky; sister, Jeannie Schmidt; grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, in the town of Almon. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 1 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

