WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team opened its Marawood Conference season with a 68-43 loss to Athens in a conference crossover game Thursday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Quincy Pfender scored more than half of his team’s points, finishing with 26 for Newman Catholic, which falls to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the Marawood South.

Riley Schultz-Becker had 18 points, and Andy Schaer and Ty Johnson each added 13 for Athens (2-1, 1-0 Marawood North).

Newman Catholic returns to action Tuesday with a nonconference game at Eau Claire Regis.

Bluejays 68, Cardinals 43

ATHENS (68): Kam Zarnke 6, Nick Pittman 7, Riley Schultz-Becker 18, Dax Diethelm 7, Jordan Frahm 4, Ty Johnson 13, Andy Schaer 13. Record: 2-1, 1-0 Marawood Conference North Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (43): Quincy Pfender 26, Lucas Pfiffner 9, Aiden Spychalla 4, Evan Zubke 2, Lucas Erdman 2. Record: 1-2, 0-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

