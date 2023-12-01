Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

The Mill Yard

This week’s featured Wausau area business is The Mill Yard, a premier bar and grill that has drawn a strong following for its delicious fish fry, broasted chicken, and daily food and drink specials. The Mill Yard, 238532 County Road W, is just a few miles north of Wausau, and is well worth the short trip.

Matt Brewer, owner of The Mill Yard. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

What sets The Mill Yard apart is not just its culinary delights and friendly atmosphere, but the pub’s owner, Matt Brewer, who spent his college years immersed in the world of serving, bartending and managing before launching a successful career in health care. Brewer devoted more than two decades to nursing before reentering the bar industry in 2021, when he acquired Matt’s 101 Pub in Wausau. Brewer took a hands-on approach to 101 Pub, adding a popular outdoor patio to expand its space and partnering with other nearby establishments for events – including a recent block party that drew a large following.

The success of 101 Pub, at 101 N. Third Ave., fueled Brewer’s passion for serving people in the community.

Now, Brewer is expanding his vision after acquiring The Mill Yard, where patrons find exceptional hospitality, delicious food and memorable experiences. There, the team is dedicated to keeping the good times rolling, seven days a week. Whether you’re looking for a casual meal, celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a spot to relax after a long day, The Mill Yard will exceed your expectations and leave you with a lasting impression. Keep reading.

The Mill Yard: Slideshow

The Mill Yard is located at the site of the former Brokaw Corners Bar. Brewer said that when choosing a name, he was trying to find a way to keep a slice of the culture and feel of the community, while still allowing for a new identity. The name, Brewer said, is inspired by the former nearby paper mill that employed generations of families in the area. That, along with the three-acre property on which the building lies, inspired the new name – The Mill Yard.

Connect with The Mill Yard Online at this link

at this link On Facebook here

here Visit at 238532 County Road W, Wausau

at 238532 County Road W, Wausau Phone: (715) 298-0923

(715) 298-0923 Email: mjbrewer2333@msn.com

mjbrewer2333@msn.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week. Holiday hours may vary.

Sports enthusiasts will enjoy lively Packer parties during football season and Brewer parties as well. The staff’s commitment to their customers shines through in a diverse range of specials, fun country bar atmosphere and exceptional food, which has built a community of satisfied customers who keep coming back to more.

“Whether you’re a local looking for your new favorite hangout or a visitor passing through, our doors are always open to welcome you with great food, friendly faces, and a whole lot of fun,” Brewer said.

One of the most popular features at The Mill Yard is its fish fry on Fridays. Brewer said the recipe is a family secret – with lots of love.

“You’ll have to come find out for yourself,” he said.

The Mill Yard also has event space for holiday parties and other gatherings. Call 715-298-0923 for details and reservations.

Both the 101 Pub and Mill Yard are open seven days a week. Be sure to stop in and visit!

Connect with Matt’s 101 Pub On Facebook at this link

Visit at 101 N. Third Ave., Wausau

Phone: (715) 679-1009

Hours: 10 a.m. to close Monday through Friday

Weekend hours: 8 a.m. to close Saturday and Sundays

Like this: Like Loading...