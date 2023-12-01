Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Create a book nook – a miniature scene to place on your bookshelf – on Dec. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can learn to make art using book folding techniques on Dece. 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Meet Alice in Dairyland and hear about Wisconsin’s agriculture industry on Dec. 7 from 10-11 a.m. at the Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer. Free, no registration required. Call 715-659-3996 for more info.

Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a monthly social hour on Dec. 7 from 1-7 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Adults can learn Medicaid basics on Dec. 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Stratford branch, 213201 Scholar St., or on Dec. 13 from 4-5 p.m. at Edgar, 224 S. Third St. Free, no registration required. Call the Stratford Branch at 715-687-4420 or the Edgar Branch at 715-352-3155 for more information.

Adults and teens can learn projects they can do with leftover fabric – pouches, heat packs, headbands, and more – on Dec. 12 from 3-5 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Adults can visit the Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, to play cribbage on Dec. 12 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cards and cribbage boards will be available and all skill levels are welcome. For more info, call 715-659-3996.

Adults can participate in a gentle yoga and meditation class on Dec. 13 from 10-11 a.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, registration is required. For more info and to register, call 715-693-2144.

Join the library for a social hour for adults on Dec. 13 from 1-2 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. This is a great way to expand your social circle and meet others in the community. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.















