Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Ronald J. Weber

Ronald Joseph Weber (Ron) passed away on November 15, 2023, at the age of 87. He was born on March 10, 1936, in Michigan to the late Walter and Mary Weber. Ron peacefully left this world at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin, surrounded by his wife, Nina, and children.

Ron led a fulfilling life enriched by his passions and accomplishments. He found great joy in woodworking, skillfully crafting furniture and intricate pieces that reflected his creativity and precise craftsmanship. His expertise extended beyond the workshop, as he was also an avid sailor, relishing in the freedom and tranquility of being out on the open water. Ron and Nina embarked on numerous adventures together, traveling to various destinations near and far, always enjoying the journey and each other’s company.

A true patriot, Ron served his country in the United States Navy, dedicating his time and serving with honor. After his military service, he moved on to a successful career in the manufacturing industry in research and design. Ron spent over two decades at the Wausau Metals Corporation, where he made valuable contributions to the company’s growth and success. Later, he retired from the Commercial Refrigerated Door Company, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication.

Ron’s memory will forever be cherished by his wife of 65 years, Nina, children David (Susan) Weber and Debora Weber, and grandchildren Louie (Camelia) and Lisa (Jeff). He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Private services will be held at a later at Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.

Ronald Joseph Weber will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. His craftsmanship, passion for life, and unwavering devotion to his loved ones will leave an indelible mark on their hearts. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory forever guide and inspire us.

In remembrance of Ronald, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin Chapter or Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Penelope A. Bruess

Penelope A. Bruess, 74, Kronenwetter, died on Monday, November 27, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Wausau on February 23, 1949 to the late Vernon and Evelyn (Hendrickson) Holbrook. She graduated from Wausau High School and married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Michael Bruess, on January 9, 1968.

Penny was known for her green thumb and spent countless hours tending to her perennial garden. She was also an amazing cook and loved trying new recipes. Penny had a competitive nature, playing billiards for many years. She enjoyed word games and was a master at Scrabble and loved competing against her kids and grandkids in the daily Wordle. Penny also enjoyed spending time at her cottage in St. Germain, going for pontoon rides and sitting in her floaty or reading on the patio. She had a special place in her heart for her dog, Bailey, but her greatest enjoyment came from time spent with family. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and loved attending their sporting events, or having them for movie night sleepovers.

Penny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister who will be greatly missed by her son Andy (Leah) Bruess of Brussels, WI; her daughter Heather (Paul) Bartnik of Kronenwetter, WI; her grandchildren Kaley, Ellie and Eli Bruess, and Jena and Kylie Bartnik; and siblings Wayne (Missy) Holbrook, Alfred Holbrook, Sue (Doug) Laffin, and Jane (Rich) Frohm.

She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Bruess, parents Vernon and Evelyn Holbrook, and brothers Robert, Dan, and John Holbrook.

A visitation for Penny will be held on Saturday, December 2 at BRAINARD FUNERAL HOME, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, from 1-3:45 pm. Her memorial service will follow at 4 pm.

Sandy Towle

Sandra “Sandy” Towle, 80, a beloved mother, cherished friend, peacefully departed this world on November 28, 2023, in Marshfield, WI. Born on March 16, 1943, in Wausau, WI, Sandy brought joy and light to the lives she touched.

Sandy’s life was one filled with warmth, compassion, and a fervent love for her family. As a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves behind her adoring family, who will forever carry her spirit and memories in their hearts.

She is survived by two sons: Brian (Michelle) Trittin, Tim (Angela) Trittin, two daughters: Judy Cunanan and Jay Fincutter along with many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves her extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Towle, a son, Craig Trittin, and her brothers: Lyle, Elwyn Jr., and Donald Dunst.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 4th from 10 AM – 11 AM at Brainard Funeral Home Everest Chapel. A service celebrating her life will follow at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be directed to the New Life Pet Adoption Center, 115 Cattail Avenue, Marathon, WI 54448.

Mom, Nana, Great Nana you were loved so very much. You will be greatly missed.

Arthur A. Schilling

Arthur A. Schilling, 88, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 27, 2023, while at his plumbing shop in Wausau.

He was born in Wausau on June 18, 1935 to the late Arthur and Bertha (Hett) Schilling. Arthur grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau High School. He started working with his father at age 16 at Hett Plumbing digging trenches. As Arthur worked, gained more experience, and furthered his training, he became a journeyman plumber and then a master plumber. He was regarded as one of the finest plumbers in Wausau, and Arthur loved his work and the different buildings and circumstances he would encounter. He was happiest when working and fixing issues for his customers. He went on to own his own business, Schilling Plumbing and Heating, for many years with his wife, Sandra, working in the office. They owned the business for 31 years and retired in 2014.

The only thing that made Arthur happier than working, was time he had together with his wife, Sandra. They were married in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 10, 1983. He was devoted to his wife and family and wanted nothing more than for them to be taken care of. They knew they were a perfect fit for each other.

Arthur served his country in the U.S. Army and was also involved with the American Legion. While serving, he was stationed in France.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra; children, Randi (Bryant) Klos, ReNae (Jobe) Nachman, and Kirk Schmitt (Gigi Heinemann Schmitt); grandchildren, Matt (Casie), Emilie (Andrew), Alex, Mike, Ryan, Reanna (Jordan), Olivia (Curtis), Blakney, and Arabella; great-grandchildren, Julian, Silas, and Ashtyn; and brother, William.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bertha Schilling; sister, Mary Beth; and son, Kevin Schmitt.

A memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum with military honors accorded by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post #10. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Ethel M. Durkee

Ethel Mae Durkee, 79, Edgar was called home on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Mount View Care Center under the care of the Aspirus Hospice team. Her family was with her throughout her journey home. She was born May 3, 1944, in Wausau, WI to the late John and Erma (Jacobi) Stange. She married the love of her life James Jay Durkee Sr. on July 8, 1967. They were married 54 years before he preceded her in death on December 29, 2021.

Ethel was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her family so very much. She was the proud mother to two children. She is survived by her children; James (Dorinda) Durkee Jr. and Ronda (Bryan Kramp) Durkee. She was also blessed with one Granddaughter who meant the entire world to her, Isabelle EttaMae Kramp: grand pups Buddy and Roxy. Her bonus children Barb (Chuy) Celis; their children Jacob Mueller (Godson), Lukas (Jen) Celis, Erik Celis. She is further survived by her brothers John (Jessie) Stange, Kenneth (Mary) Stange and sisters Clara Robl and Dorothy (John) Fons. Brother-in-laws Kenneth (Donna) Durkee, Roger (Becky) Durkee and sister-in-law Joan (Gene) Gilbertson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and In-laws Don Durkee, Balance (Douville) Sandoval, brother-in law and wife David (Mary) Durkee, cousins-in-law Clarence (Darlene) Wendtland, Michael Wendtland, Richard Wendtland, infant niece Susie Wickman and special foster son Peter Skidmore and Nephew-in-law Boyd Parker.

Ethel is also further survived by many family, nieces, nephews, friends who all meant so very much to her. Including her Goddaughter Marion (Durkee) Parker, the whole Wendtland Family, amazing friends Lloyd (Mary) Schultz, Cousin Carol Birkholtz.

Ethel worked at Marathon Battery Works in her early years and then James and Ethel fostered many children and Ethel babysat many families and friends for many, many years. She retired from the sewing room at Badger Basket in Edgar, WI. She was a very talented and gifted artist, who used those talents in her baking, quilt making, cake decorating, teaching Sunday School at St. John’s High Steeple, coordinating the VBS projects for many years and making banners that still can be seen hanging in the church to this day. The love she put into making her quilts will live on as those who still cherish them today will be able to continue to wrap themselves in her love with them.

She was a loving, kind and generous Mother who showed her children and the children she looked and loved after that love every day. She loved to bake cookies and ensured there were always cookies in the cookie jar for little hands. She especially loved making cookies at Christmas time and sharing them with everyone. She was a selfless and giving person and passed those traits on to all she touched.

Mom was taken home to God’s and our dad’s arms; we are sure he was waiting patiently for her to arrive and is once again just enjoying sitting with her talking. We know Mom’s love will always be with us in our family traditions and the love we share with each other. We will miss Mom so very dearly, but she taught us that we will see her and Dad again in heaven when they both greet us with God. She truly showed us her faith and that will stay with us always. We love you Mommy and Grandma; always, always and forever!

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church-High Steeple, 119415 Huckleberry Road, Edgar, WI 54426. The Rev. Michael Mathey will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lawrence R. DuBore

Lawrence Robert DuBore, 84 of Ringle passed away at Wausau Aspirus Hospital on November 22, 2023. He was born on December 9, 1938, to the late Lawrence and Olive (Roble) DuBore.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol DuBore, two daughters and one son, Jacqueline DuBore, Schofield, Victoria (James) Hiar, Aberdeen, WA, Lawrence (Kimberly) DuBore Hoquiam, WA, and eight grandchildren, Cassandra “Cassie” (Mason) Herman, Las Vegas, Ericka (Cameron) Shelley, Olympia, WA William (Betsy) Cummings, Jr., Rota, Spain, Rebekah Peace, Ringle, Laura (Kevin) Rhodes, Newport News, VA, Emilie Pauls, Johnson, NE, Severin Hiar, Aberdeen, WA, Mary Hiar, Aberdeen, WA, and six great grandchildren, Lucas Bates, Ringle, Calvin & Sophia Cummings, Rota, Spain, Annabelle, Lillian and Katherine Rhodes, Newport News, VA, and his youngest brother (affectionately known as “Cricket”) James (Sue) DuBore, Saint Germain, WI.

Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers David and Thomas.

Lawrence married the love of his life Carol Kersten on July 14, 1962 at St. Paul Church. He also served his country proudly in the 82nd Army Airborne Division. He later worked for ITT Rayonier Vanillin Division in Hoquiam, WA, and in later years farmed his land in Ringle in the town of Easton, WI.

Lawrence was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 900 Old Hwy 51, Mosinee, WI on Saturday, December 9, 2023 with a visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. followed by military honors.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Anna M. Gray

Anna Marie (Babe or Ann) Born Sept. 21,1936 was born in Chicago, IL. She lived in WI then moved to FL, with her beloved husband Richard of 57 years, where she retired from banking. Ann was preceded by her husband Richard, son Scott, brother’s Frank and Ray and sister Fran. As a beloved wife and mother, she was survived by children Chris, Andrea, Colleen(Richard) and Linda(Scott) along with 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Ever involved in the church at Our Lady of the Rosary in Florida, she was an Usher, offered communion, and regularly offered baked goods for so many church functions. Anna Marie found joy within her church group Bear Makers, that donated all hand made goods to area hospitals for children seeking medical treatment. She also was a yearly Pollster and a member of the Red Hats Society.

She found joy within her sewing, her cats, cats and more cats. She regularly enjoyed a fine wine and good laughs with all her friends. She really enjoyed her monthly Bunco, Anna found joy in baking for any need be it a church function or a holiday. She extremely enjoyed Cracker Barrel chicken and dumplings and above all…FAMILY. She will be dearly missed and always loved.

Services for Anna Marie will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Service will be at 11:00 a.m. at John J Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield.

John J Buettgen Funeral is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at HonorOne.com

Eva M. Blodgett

Eva M. Blodgett, 84 of Mattoon, died on Monday, November 27, 2023, at home under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

Eva was born on November 9, 1939, in Alzey, Germany, the daughter of Philip and Charlotte (Bruckman) Maus.

On March 26, 1959, Eva was united in marriage to Maynard Blodgett Sr. in Baumholder, Germany. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2010.

Eva and her husband, Maynard, lived in numerous places over the 20 years that Maynard was in the Army, until they settled back to Mattoon in 1975, after his retirement. She loved baking, gardening and crocheting. Eva enjoyed traveling, especially when she went back to visit Germany. Spending time with family was important to her.

Eva is survived by her children, Michelle (Kevin) Zeinert of Mattoon, Yvonne (Mark) Fuller of Mattoon, Maynard (Shannon Jackson) Blodgett Jr. of Birnamwood and Duane Blodgett of Birnamwood; 11 grandchildren, Nick (Vickie) Johnson, Denise (Nick) Burkhart, Jessica (Mark) Gardner, Ashley (Jason Powell) Johnson, Shantelle Zeinert, Erik (Cori) Fuller, Jakob (Taylor) Blodgett, Rachel (Nathan Lutterman) Blodgett, Ryan Blodgett, Bailey Blodgett and Samantha Wojnowiak; 10 great-grandchildren, Dominic, Savannah, Adriana and Devin Johnson, Braydon Powell, Kaley, Takao, Anna and Tevyn Zarda, Mckynlie Zeinert, Aaralyn and Reese Gardner, Caitlyn and Chloe Burkhart, Ozzie and Remy Fuller and Caleb, Lettie and Gia Wojnowiak; daughter-in-law and very close friend, Sue Blodgett; several brothers and sisters, as well as other relatives and friends.

Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard; parents; daughter, Denise and numerous brothers and sisters.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, township of Hutchins, Shawano County.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice for all their help and kindness, especially Megan, Stacy, Marge and Elle.

‘A mother is a childs first love.’

Gayle L. Schmidt

Gayle L. Schmidt, 86 of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Gayle was born on March 4, 1937, in Oakland, California. She was the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Fitts) Johnson.

Gayle met and fell in love with a U.S. Marine, Alan Schmidt, while he was stationed in Oakland. The couple was united in marriage on August 17, 1957. Gayle was previously employed at O’Connor Hospital in San Jose, prior to moving to Wisconsin.

Gayle loved nature and being outside. While her children were young, she would take them fishing and camping. Always taking them to Hole In the Ground Campground and Mount Lassen yearly. Gayle loved feeding and watching the birds, vegetable and flower gardening as well as crocheting. Throughout the years, Gayle crocheted many afghans for her family and friends. She also made several Christmas sequined stockings for her family.

Gayle was an excellent cook and enjoyed the family reunions where she would be able to cook to her heart’s content. She loved to see everyone enjoy her cooking. Gayle cherished time spent with family and adored her grandchildren.

Above all, Gayle loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church, Wausau. She would often be found attending Bible studies and prayer groups. Gayle found comfort in reading her Bible and would always pray for her children and all those in need.

Gayle is survived by her husband of 66 years, Alan Schmidt; children, Judith Schmidt-Shute, Cynthia Schmidt, John Schmidt and Gary Schmidt; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and friends.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Johnson and sister, Patricia Johnson-Snow.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. David Westmore will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Robert R. Paulson

Robert R. Paulson passed away on November 29, 2023, at Wausau Manor.

He was born on November 5, 1942, to Arvey and Gladys (Gorham) Paulson in Muskego, WI.

He is survived by his loving wife Julanne (Pellant) Paulson, daughter Pam (Tom) Englert and grand daughter Bailey (J Wilson) Roslawski, Shelly and Scarlett Caudill who Bob considered his daughters, four sister in laws and two brother in laws; Ann Gutenberger, Linda (John) Pellant, Beverly Pellant, Linda (Tim) Pellant, many nieces and nephews and his fur babies.

He is preceded in death by sister and brother in laws Gay & Dennis Pellant and Tom Pellant.

Per Roberts wishes no services were to be held.

Family would like to say a special Thank you to Wausau Manor and Wausau Aspirus Hospice Care for the loving care they provide to Robert.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Like this: Like Loading...