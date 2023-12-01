Wausau Pilot & Review

A 38-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting a child will be released in Wausau, according to police.

Jacob Clawson was convicted in 2017 of repeatedly sexually assaulting the same child in a case filed in 2015 in Marathon County.

He will reach his court-ordered release date on Dec. 12 and will spend 15 years on extended supervision.

Clawson will be placed on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Intensive Supervision program and will be monitored by sex offender agent specialists out of the Division of Community Corrections Office at the Marathon County Courthouse. Officials say Clawson will live in nearby transitional housing and will be monitored by GPS with a highly restricted schedule.

His ongoing address and status will be updated and available online by accessing

the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public.

