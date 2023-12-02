Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Sophia Coker made 18 of 25 free throws and scored a game-high 30 points to lead Athens to a 63-47 win over Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference girls basketball crossover game Friday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Athens (3-3, 3-0 Marawood North) outscored Newman by eight points in each half to pull out the victory.

Lily Shields scored 18 points and Evie Bates added 11 for the Cardinals, who drop to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the Marawood South.

Jazelle Hartwig chipped in 18 points for Athens.

Newman Catholic will play a Marawood South game at Marathon on Tuesday.

Bluejays 63, Cardinals 47

Athens 32 31 – 63

Newman Catholic 24 23 – 47

ATHENS (63): Brianna Sheahan 0 0-0 0, Bailey Hanke 2 0-0 4, Ava Ford 1 0-0 2, Jazelle Hartwig 8 2-2 18, Sophia Coker 6 18-25 30, Sydney Coker 1 0-0 2, Danica Diethelm 1 3-6 6, Sy’Rih Hartwig 0 1-2 1. FG: 19. FT: 24-36. 3-pointers: 1 (Diethelm 1). Fouls: 20. Fouled out: J. Hartwig, Sy. Coker. Record: 3-3, 3-0 Marawood Conference North Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (47): Mallory Rozwadowski 0 2-5 2, Addison Puent 0 0-0 0, Lily Shields 6 4-7 18, Mel Severson 2 2-3 6, Ashley Jankowski 3 0-0 7, Lillian Bodenheimer 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Puent 1 0-0 3, Evie Bates 4 3-6 11. FG: 16. FT: 11-21. 3-pointers: 4 (Shields 2, Jankowski 1, Au. Puent 1). Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Bates. Record: 0-5, 0-3 Marawood Conference South Division.

