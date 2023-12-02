Wausau Pilot & Review

This recipe was posted as a Halloween favorite, but we think it’s just the thing for holiday parties with minimal effort. It’s like a homemade version of a Snickers bar, but even better.

Using just five ingredients and minimal prep time, this one’s a winner. Click here for the recipe and instructions from The Minimalist Baker.

Want to sponsor this feature? Reach tens of thousands of readers with your logo, name and ad each time we publish. Email christina@wausaupilotandreview.com for details.

Like this: Like Loading...