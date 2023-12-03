Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people are dead and one person was injured this week in a crash in the Adams County town of Lincoln, police said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Hwy. M and County Hwy. G. One of the drivers, 83-year-old Jane Kronschnabel, of Montello, was pulled from the vehicle and was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital. She died of her injuries, officials said.

Her passenger, 83-year-old James A. Kronschnabel, also of Montello, died at the scene.

The driver in the second vehicle was injured but is expected to recover. That name has not been publicly released and officials say the crash remains under investigation.

