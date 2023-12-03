Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Young Professionals Wanted. The United Way’s Emerging Leaders group provides volunteer support to Catholic Charities Warming Center the first Monday of every month, November through April. Contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 to volunteer or provide part of a meal to serve to Warming Center guests.

Become A Shelter Advocate. Be a mentor and advocate for individuals and families at The Salvation Army Transitional Living Center by helping out with meals, talking to residents, monitoring common areas, as well as minor housekeeping and office work. Ages 18+; training will be provided. Get in touch with Colleen Holber at 715-370-9563 or colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org to learn more.

Are You A Night Owl? The Red Cross is looking for people to work the overnight Disaster Dispatch shifts (10 p.m.-6 a.m.). Disaster Dispatch is the vital link between the Red Cross and local first responders. Working remotely from home, volunteers collect the necessary information and activate the Red Cross response. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

Friendly Faces Needed. The Neighbors’ Place feeds 100 families every day with the help of market volunteers. You can stock and organize shelves, help answer guest questions, or assist with shopping to make a meaningful impact every day. The ability to work with a diverse population, as well as the ability to organize and lift and carry lightweight items are recommended. Want to learn more? Contact Catherine Wollenzien at catherine@neighborsplace.org or 715-803-6984.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Toiletry Items Needed. The Women’s Community pantry is in need of the following items: brushes/combs, nail clippers, deodorant, toilet paper, toothbrushes and toothpaste, pads and tampons, shampoo, conditioner. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie with any questions: allie@womenscommunity.org or 715- 842-5663.

Baby Items Needed. Children’s Wisconsin is looking for baby care supplies to support families using The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, including wipes, diaper rash cream, gentle or soy formula, and sippy cups. Contact Maria at 715-843-1863 or maria.coakley@cssw.org to organize drop off.

