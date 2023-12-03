Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Claire Coushman scored 20 points to lead the Wausau East girls basketball team to a 63-40 win over Green Bay East in a nonconference matchup Saturday afternoon at East High School.

Sydney Crawford drilled five 3-pointers and added 16 points, and Graysen Burger scored 10 for the Lumberjacks, who even their record at 3-3 this season.

Wausau East will open its Wisconsin Valley Conference season Tuesday at home against Stevens Point. Game time is 7:15 p.m.

Lumberjacks 63, Red Devils 40

Green Bay East 16 24 – 40

Wausau East 29 34 – 63

GREEN BAY EAST (40): Jayla Lipscomb 0 0-0 0, Jamaya Mariner 5 9-13 20, Sharlyn Grijalua 1 0-0 2, Maddie Payant 1 1-2 3, Kiana Brandner 0 0-0 0, Nadia Reyes Martines 0 0-2 0, Lydia Robinson 1 0-1 2, Hallie Gonion 2 1-5 3, Evelyn Martinez 0 0-0 0, Ariana Ponce 3 0-2 8, Maddie LaTour 0 0-0 0. FG: 13. FT: 11-25. 3-pointers: 3 (Ponce 2, Mariner 1). Fouls: 23. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-4.

WAUSAU EAST (63): Tally Schlindwein 1 0-0 3, Hailey Bass 0 0-0 0, Claire Coushman 8 3-4 20, Graysen Burger 3 4-7 10, Olivia Schjoneman 1 2-4 4, Isabelle Vue 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Thome 1 1-3 3, Nyasia Herrick 0 2-4 2, Sydney Crawford 5 1-2 16, Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade 2 1-2 5, Jersey Moen 0 0-0 0. FG: 21. FT: 14-26. 3-pointers: 7 (Crawford 5, Schlindwein 1, Coushman 1). Fouls: 23. Fouled out: Crawford. Record: 3-3.

