Wausau Pilot & Review

A judge in Lincoln County lowered the cash bond for a woman accused of trying to kill her teenage son, who has autism, but she remains jailed as of Monday.

Heather O’Neill, 53, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment and obstruction in a case filed June 22. Police say O’Neill called 911 to report she gave her 16-year-old son multiple drugs, an attempt to force an overdose. O’Neill also took drugs herself in an apparent attempt to end her own life.

O’Neill allegedly told police she snapped after dealing with 16 years of her son’s violent tantrums. Investigators searched the home and found multiple empty prescription medication bottles that should not yet have been empty, along with additional partial bottles and non-prescription medications. A suicide note was also found that said in part, “I have come to the conclusion that life will not get better from here.”

O’Neill appeared June 22 for an initial court appearance, where Judge Robert Russell set bail at $100,000 cash. Last month during an arraignment hearing that bond was adjusted down to $25,000 after a request by O’Neill’s defense attorney, court records show. A bail/bond hearing is set for Wednesday, with O’Neill continuing to await trial behind bars.

She is also ordered not to have any contact with the boy and to maintain absolute sobriety should she post bond.

Like this: Like Loading...