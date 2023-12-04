The Wausau American Legion Post 10 has provided over 5,200 “Safe at Home” meals for veterans in the past three years.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023 twenty-five volunteer drivers helped deliver holiday meals to over 100 Veterans and their families.

Many volunteers including those from Greenheck and the Samuels Group helped package the meals with pie for delivery. The delicious meals were prepared by Bunkers Restaurant in Wausau.

The post is always looking to help more veterans with meal deliveries. To be added to the meal delivery list, call the post reservation line at 715-298-1606 and leave a name and phone number. Families and caregivers are also encouraged to call for their veteran. The meals are free for Wausau area veterans and widows.

Post 10 thanks all of our volunteers, members and non-members, who make it possible to provide this veteran service. The post also appreciates the donations from local businesses and community members which help make this valuable service possible.

Follow us on Facebook

See our website: Wausaupost10.com

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Post 10 Historian and Public Relations

Like this: Like Loading...