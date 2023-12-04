Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Gustave Beyer

Gustave Beyer, 100, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

He was born on September 15, 1923 in Wausau to the late William R. Beyer and Lena L Stine. Gust was married to the late Arline Kroening Rusch in 1974.

Gust was employed by Marathon County Highway Department for the majority of his working life and enjoyed a long retirement filled with family gatherings and endless projects in his garage.

He is survived by four of his six step-children; Ronald (Sherry) Rusch, Nancy (Dennis) Buedding, Judy Rusch (Gary Hibbard) all of Wausau and Karen (Nick) Niehausen, of Oconomowoc; 10 loving grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Joanne Kroening and Edna Laffin; step-son-in-law Dan Dolan and nephew Ben Beyer.

Gust was preceded in death by his siblings, twin sister, Gustie Beyer, sisters Bertha Reinhart, Martha Beyer, Minnie Beyer and brothers George, Herman, Frank, Emil and Edward Beyer; step-children Carol Dolan, Roger Rusch and Mark Rusch; and many sisters and brothers-in-law.

There will be a visitation for Gust on Tuesday, December 5 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, from 12-12:45 pm. His funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Interment will be at Restlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gustave’s name may be made to St. Peter’s Church, 238537 Del Rio Road, Wausau.

Antonette E. Dul

Antonette E. Dul, “Nettie”, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2023, at the age of 90 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her four children, thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren: Susan Weis (Bradford) and their children: Nicole (Ryan), Hayley (Cody) and their daughter, Eleanor, Libby (Jared), Rachel (Ross) and their children (Jerick and Lisa), and Jacqueline (Ryan) and their children (Patrick and Judy). Audrey Venske (Jim) and their children: Dustin (Emily), Cassandra (Nathaniel) and their children(Silas and Henry), and Amanda. Ronald Dul (Carla) and their children: Sylwia(Cody), Michal and Aleksandra. Janice Diedrich (Rob) and their children: Benjamin and Moriah. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Lorraine Mielke and many nieces and nephews.

Nettie was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Benjamin, her brothers, Robert and David and by her parents, Andrew and Rose Levandowski.

Nettie was born on the family farm in the town of Dewey in Portage County and became an excellent cook at the elbow of her mother, who was a former sous chef in Chicago during the Roaring Twenties. After graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, she attended UWSP until her father fell ill. She was a talented artist, but never pursued that calling, choosing to work in more ‘practical’ occupations. She spoke about her secretarial work at Lullaby Furniture in the 1950’s and later, at Citizen’s National Bank. A music lover, especially of polka music, Nettie played the piano accordion and encouraged her children to take on musical pursuits as well, running them to many music lessons over the years. As a twenty-something in the 1950’s, she played polka gigs occasionally with her cousin, Tom Levandowski.

She met the love of her life, Benjamin, at a polka dance and married him on her birthday in 1959 at St. Casmir parish in the town of Hull. They owned a farm together in the town of Guenther, raising various animals and gardening. Nettie continued her employment after marriage at Citizen’s National until she could no longer hide her first pregnancy, lamenting later in life to her daughters about the old rules that dictated women had to quit immediately if expecting.

Nettie was St. Francis Xavier’s first CCD coordinator, training at the La Crosse Diocese to earn her certificate. When her children grew self-sufficient, she went back into the work force, serving as clerk for the town of Guenther for many years. She eventually landed as office manager for the UWSP College of Letters and Science (History Department). This affiliation led to a multi-decade association with the Annual Lectures on Poland, where she served as secretary and was a board member, well into retirement, volunteering at cultural events such as Polish Fest. Extremely proud of her Polish heritage, she passed this pride down to her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, wine making, dancing, and bird watching. An avid reader for life, she volunteered at St. Anthony school reading program in Athens. In the 1970’s, Nettie was instrumental getting the Marathon County Library Bookmobile to stop in the town of Guenther, ensuring that rural citizens, especially children, had easier access to books.

Public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 7th, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Knowlton.

The family would like to extend thanks to Athenian Living of Athens for their compassion and care of Nettie in her last days.

Jerome M. Sowinski

Jerome “Jerry” M. Sowinski, 63, Wausau, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community in Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born on November 14, 1960 in Wausau, son of the late Chester Sr. and Leona (Letarski) Sowinski.

Jerry lived and worked in the Wausau area his whole life. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed fishing, being outdoors sitting around the campfire, watching fireworks and simply sitting in a park feeding the animals and watching the storms come in. Jerry also loved his dogs and had many throughout his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include, three siblings, Dianne (Richard) Schmitt, Corpus Christi, TX, Marie (Jerry) Nowak, Wausau and John (Amy) Sowinski, Birnamwood; three step-children, Brian Wisnewski and his children, Journee Wisnewski, Grayson Lloyd and Charlie Willhelm; Bonnie Haataja and her children, Mikayla Haataja, Miguel Alvarez, Analicia Cabrera, Kortz Cabrera and Ava Haataja; and Christopher Wisnewski; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Sowinski and Mary Sowinski; one brother-in-law, Jerry Turzinski; and 14 nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Chester Sowinski Jr., Roger Sowinski, Karen Turzinski and infant Barbara Sowinski.

The family will have a private celebration of Jerry’s life.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joseph T. Archie

Joseph T. Archie

Joseph T. Archie, born on 5/5/93 to parents Kyle T Archie, and Yong Mi Archie in Wausau, WI. Brother to Jena J Archie and uncle to nephews Silas M Mclaury & Miles K Mclaury.

Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, and going on road trips. He enjoyed good food, and being outside. He was kind and compassionate, with a heart of gold. He had many hopes and dreams for his life-but unfortunately it was cut short due to underlying health issues.

God had other plans for him, and has decided to take him to his kingdom early; where he will be reunited with his sister Kayla Marie Archie (4/28/91-11/5/91), and grandparents Neil T Archie and Marjorie Ann Archie.

Joseph will forever be in our hearts, and will be missed dearly. Until we meet again, we love you Joe.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Bernice G. Kuklinski

Bernice G. Kuklinski, 86, of Bevent, died on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.

Bernice was born on August 29, 1937, in Junction City, the daughter of August and Regina (Nicklewicz) Lehman.

On September 7, 1957, Bernice was united in marriage to Richard Kuklinski Sr. in Millcreek, WI. He preceded her in death on September 14, 1991.

Bernice and Richard moved to Bevent in 1965 and started the family farm. Bernice helped out on the farm and also worked at Hammer Blow Corp in Wausau for many years. She was a member of the St Ladislaus Rosary Society and Elderon VFW Laidies Auxiliary. Bernice enjoyed cooking and baking, and loved spending time with her family.

Bernice is survived by her children, Richard Kuklinski Jr. of Bevent and Carol (Brian) Sorge of Three Lakes; grandchildren, Christopher (Monica) Hoffman, Emily (Greg Peters) Hoffman, Karen (Matthew) Kidwell, Steven (Delavon Zoromski) Bembenek, Eileen (Greg) Neuman, Charles Bembenek and Renae (Austin) Kawleski; many great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Duane Hoffman of Michigan; brother, Louis Lehman; sisters-in-law, Betty, Patricia, Regina and Mary Ann; and many nieces and nephews.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; father, August; mother and step father, Regina and Thomas Klawikowski; daughter, Joan Hoffman; and many brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at St Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Jeanne M. Kohlbeck

Jeanne Marie Kohlbeck, was born on January 16, 1951, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, to her proud parents Leo and June Hahn. With deep sadness, we announce that Jeanne passed away peacefully at home on November 28, 2023, at the age of 72.

Jeanne’s passion for helping others led her to pursue a career as a nurse, a calling that she dedicated over 50 years of her life to. She worked tirelessly, offering compassionate care that touched the lives of countless patients. Jeanne’s presence was a source of comfort and healing for those around her, as she navigated her profession with grace and empathy. Her commitment to providing comfort extended beyond her work, as she was known for her caring and nurturing nature in her personal life as well.

While Jeanne’s professional life was significant, her true joy and fulfillment came from the love she shared within her family. She was a cherished mother to her daughter Sarah Andraski and sons, Zach and Pat Kohlbeck, who were the lights of her life. Jeanne’s love for her family was immeasurable, and she treasured every moment spent together. Whether it was enjoying family gatherings or embarking on exciting adventures, Jeanne’s energetic spirit and vibrant personality radiated through everyone she met.

Outside of her dedication to work and family, Jeanne had a few passions that brought her immense joy. She had a fondness for dogs, particularly her loyal companion Bella, who held a special place in her heart. Jeanne cherished their time together, sharing endless cuddles. Additionally, she found solace in exploring the great outdoors, especially her love of skiing, embracing the thrill of the slopes with enthusiasm. Jeanne also had a penchant for Volkswagens and Jeeps, often admiring their unique designs and styling.

Jeanne’s presence in the lives of those who knew her will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever live on through the countless lives she touched. She leaves behind her beloved sons, Zach (Megan) and Pat (Emily) Kohlbeck; as well as grandchildren, Mackenzie, Hannah, and Rylee; siblings, Barb, Mary Jo, and Mike; nieces, nephews, friends, and coworkers. She is already greatly missed by her dog, Bella. Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and June Hahn, her sister Shirley, and daughter Sarah.

In honor of Jeanne’s life, a celebration will be held at a later date.

Jeanne touched our lives in ways that cannot be expressed through words alone. She radiated warmth, kindness, and a selfless spirit, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege to know her. May her memory be a beacon of love and inspiration for generations to come.

Like this: Like Loading...