WAUSAU — The Children’s Imaginarium, a STEM-based children’s museum set to open its doors Dec. 6, will offer memberships and electronic gift cards.

“This holiday season, we’d love for individuals to invest in the gift of imaginative play,” said Julie Bollmann, executive director for the Children’s Imaginarium. “Membership makes a perfect gift, allowing children and families unlimited opportunities to explore, learn and grow all year round.”

The innovative space has been designed to spark the imagination and curiosity of young minds. And, in addition to the exhibit floor space, the Children’s Imaginarium also offers room and facility rentals for birthday parties, corporate events and casual gatherings.

You can buy electronic gift cards or memberships online at childrensimaginarium.org/ or in person at the museum beginning Dec. 6 at 195 N. Second St., Wausau. Electronic gift cards and memberships are available in a variety of denominations, including family memberships for up to four, five or six family members beginning at $150, and flex memberships beginning at $175.

