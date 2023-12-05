Wausau Pilot & Review

A home in Merrill was damaged extensively after a fire that broke out Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze was reported at about 9:45 a.m. Dec. 4 on Ackerman Road in the town of Merrill.

Initial dispatch information reported that the fire was in the basement and was starting to spread to the rest of the home. Lincoln County Sheriff deputies were the first on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the roof area along with all occupants were confirmed as evacuated. Additional resources were requested from Tomahawk EMS, Wisconsin Public Service, Pine River Fire Department, Corning Fire Department, Russell Fire Department, and City of Wausau Fire Department along with a General Alarm for off-duty Merrill Firefighters.

Upon arrival of the first responding units heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof. Crews extinguished the remaining fire during salvage and overhaul operations.

Extensive smoke and fire damage was sustained to the second floor of the home with moderate damage to the lower level of the structure. Officials say the blaze began in the basement and was not intentional, with the cause remaining under investigation at this time.

No injuries were reported.

This is the third red bulb for the Keep the Wreath Green Campaign since Thanksgiving Day.

