WAUSAU – Colorful and cheerful, powerful and meaningful, are just a few of the feelings conveyed in the new exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau.

“Sonadora: Yuyi Morales,” on view through Feb. 25, 2024, comprises more than 60 mixed-media artworks from 14 of Morales’ books that will enliven and inspire viewers of any age.

Illustration by Yuyi Morales. Photo courtesy Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

Morales’ stories are heavily influenced by her childhood in Mexico and share insight from her perspective as an immigrant. Her upbringing fostered her strong bond with drawing and vibrant storytelling.

After migrating to the United States in 1994, she struggled with English and was engulfed in an entirely new culture. She found solace in public libraries, where she read children’s books with her young son. Despite the language barrier, she could understand the tales through the illustrations, which reignited her passion for storytelling and art.

“Yuyi’s illustrations are vibrant depictions of life’s questions and triumphs,” said Shannon Pueschner, curator of exhibitions at the museum. “She brings insight and wisdom to every page.”

Morales’ works have been recognized with starred reviews in publications such as Publisher’s Weekly, The New York Times and Booklist. She is a six-time recipient of the Pura Belpré award and was the first Latina to receive a Caldecott Honor for her book, “Viva Frida,” in 2015.

During a week-long residency, Feb. 14 through 20, Morales will share her personal influences and connection to Mexican culture, as well as her storytelling and art-making processes with visitors, students and educators. In addition to public programming at the museum, Yuyi will participate in outreach initiatives with the local community.

For more information on the exhibition, programs and events, visit lywam.org, email info@lywam.org or call 715-845-7010. Admission is free.

Like this: Like Loading...