WAUSAU — National speakers Laura Boyd and Jasmine Brett Stringer will be featured at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Leadership Conference to be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild. The event will also feature several local business leaders, sharing their tips for maintaining a well-balanced life around the responsibilities of work, family, volunteerism and more.

The Conference is designed to inspire and encourage women of all ages and career levels. This event offers an opportunity for women to develop skills that will carry through to both their work and personal lives. As many as 700 attendees from around the state have participated in previous Conferences.

“Our conference this year is packed with coaching on individual growth as women leaders in our families, communities and organizations,” said Mauri Brueggeman, a member of the event’s planning committee. “Our speakers and activities are focused on helping each attendee explore their individual values, who they are as a leader, and how to be their best selves. Growth from the inside out is difficult but builds confidence and authenticity to help seize moments and opportunities with gratitude in all areas of life.”

“Your teams and your own performance will directly benefit and that is what our committee strives to bring to all leaders who attend!” said Brueggeman.

The featured speakers at this year’s event each bring a wide range of leadership experiences.

Boyd has more than 30 years of experience in working with organizations and individuals to help them develop sustainable growth. She has her Masters in organizational leadership and has authored ‘Words that Work for Leaders: 31 Days of Reflection, Motivation and Goal Setting.’

Stringer is the author of ‘Seize Your Life: How to Carpe Diem Every Day’ and is the on-air Lifestyle Contributor on CBS affiliate WCCO in Minneapolis. A graduate of American University’s Kogod School of Business in Washington, D.C., she has been named a Distinguished Almna at the university and featured as a ’30 Future Leaders Under the Age of 30 in America’ in Ebony Magazine.

“The Women’s Leadership Conference is a must-attend event!” said Michelle Gleason, a member of the event’s planning committee. “The program provides space for women to connect, learn and grow around leadership. The day honors women’s struggles and celebrates their successes.”

“With national speakers, this event is both energizing and inspiring for women who want to make a positive change in their lives, both professionally and personally.” said Gleason.

The conference is developed by a committee of women with the intention of energizing, supporting, developing and educating women leaders and those who desire to become leaders.

The program is open to both members and non-members for an early bird rate of $139 through the end of this year. A table of eight can be reserved for $1,110. A lunch buffet and snacks are included in this price. Individuals interested in attending can register at WausauChamber.com or by calling the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce at 715-848-5953. For more information about the program, visit WausauChamber.com.

