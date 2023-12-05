Recognizing decades of support of higher education in central Wisconsin, Sentry Insurance was presented with a UW Regents Business Partnership Award recently.

“I am proud to recognize Sentry Insurance for all the opportunities they have helped provide UW-Stevens Point,” said Regent Vice President Amy Bogost in a news release. “The partnerships our universities have with businesses throughout Wisconsin are extraordinary. They benefit our students, our communities and our entire state’s economy.”

Sentry has long supported UW-Stevens Point, and its 100-year-partnership extends beyond financial support. It encompasses a strategic alignment with the university’s academic programs, enriching student experiences with learning opportunities and community programming.

In a landmark move last year, Sentry made a donation of $10 million to the UW-Stevens Point School of Business and Economics, the largest donation in the Sentry Foundation’s history and for the university. It built upon Sentry’s partnership in developing the university’s data analytics program. Additionally, the Sentry IT Co-op program, which employs UW-Stevens Point students, offers hands-on experience, bridging academic theory with real-world application.

Sentry employs more than 600 of the university’s alumni, who make up 25 percent of its central Wisconsin workforce.

“We appreciate Sentry’s commitment to the value of quality public higher education afforded by UW-Stevens Point,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “Sentry has supported our students, faculty and staff and community in many ways, from scholarships and cultural events to workforce development and, most recently, the creation of the UW-Stevens Point Sentry School of Business and Economics. Sentry’s commitment to our students offers them skills for lifelong careers.”

Like this: Like Loading...