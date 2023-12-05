STEVENS POINT – Enjoy a showcase of student creativity at the upcoming annual Afterimages dance concert at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

“Afterimages 2023” will be performed in Jenkins Theatre in the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

The show features student directors, choreographers, dancers and designers for sets, costumes, lighting and sound.

“Afterimages affords students the time and space to experiment with their artistry in a safe and collaborative environment, both as dancers and choreographers,” said Arista Detter, senior dance and musical theater major.

Dance works include:

“Surreality.” Paige Hoover, a senior dance major and business minor, explores the surreal journey a dancer goes through before and during the act of performance.

“A Touch of Love.” Jordan Linton, a junior dance and musical theatre major, examines the power of true connection to dissipate the stresses of our chaotic world.

“Unresolved.” Abby Hermans, a senior dance major, investigates questions that have no clear answers and the feelings that arise from this uncertainty.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and $16 for age 17 and younger at the UW-Stevens Point Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center concourse, by calling 715-346-4100 or at http://tickets.uwsp.edu. Discounts are available for UW-Stevens Point students, faculty and staff.





Like this: Like Loading...