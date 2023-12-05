Dear editor,

Hey, Wausau, you are about to lose undoubtedly the best (Wausau) City Council person you ever had. Alder Tom Kilian’s district can stand proud knowing that he truly cared about them. Tom delivered what he promised he would do. He did not mince words; he did not sugar coat the issues.

Alder Kilian had the working people of Wausau’s best interests in mind. Alder Kilian knew that if people are met where they are and treated with kindness and respect, the rest will fall in place. How can you build a city when a good percentage of its people are shunned? Tom stood tall on issues that are important to the average person, the working class, and not high-end developers. Tom Kilian reached across political aisles, often being attacked by the very people that should have had his back.

This guy has got the cleanest voting record I have ever seen, and we can all be proud of the service he has given. We should also be ashamed when someone fights as hard as Alder Kilian, that we were not all there backing him more fiercely and raising him higher.

Thank you, Tom, for all you have accomplished. I know you are far from finished.

Nancy Stencil of Rib Mountain

