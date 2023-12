Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 153 in Shawano County, officials said.

The victim is a 74-year-old Wittenberg man. His name has not yet been released.

The crash was reported by a passerby at about 7 p.m. Dec. 5 who discovered the man’s vehicle lying in a ditch. Investigators say the man appears to have veered off the road and struck a tree.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

