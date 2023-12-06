WAUSAU –The Wausau Cyclones and Culvers will hold the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game on the ice in December to benefit The Salvation Army.

All fans are encouraged to bring a new/gently used stuffed animal(s) to the Dec. 9 game and when the Cyclones score their first goal of the game, fans throw their stuffed animal(s) onto the ice to benefit kids in north central Wisconsin. Game time is 7:10 p.m. at Marathon Park, 1201 Stewart Ave.

“This promotion gives our fans and local community the opportunity to give back to those in need during the holiday season and creates a fun visual of stuffed animals raining down from the stands,” said Zach Serwe, director of business operations.

Fans can also select who they think will score the teddy bear toss goal and unleash the stuffed animals on the Cyclones social media platforms prior to the game for an opportunity to drop a ceremonial first puck at a future game and win a Cyclones prize pack.

Tickets for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game and more information are available at wausaucyclones.com.

Like this: Like Loading...