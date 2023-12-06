Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – D.C. Everest scored a pair of third-period goals to salvage a 3-3 tie with Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Tuesday at the South Wood County Recreation Center.

Following a scoreless first period, Wisconsin Rapids ripped off three goals in the second, two by Josh Dekarske, to take a 3-1 lead. Adam McKaig scored for the Evergreens.

Ethan Whitmore had a goal with 9:57 left, and just 53 seconds later McKaig scored again for D.C. Everest to tie the game at 3-3 and neither team was able to score the rest of the way.

D.C. Everest (2-3-1 overall), which was playing its Wisconsin Valley Conference opener, will be back in action Thursday at Wausau West. The game, at the Marathon Park Ice Arena in Wausau, starts at 7:30 p.m.

Raiders 3, Evergreens 3

D.C. Everest 0 1 2 – 3

Wisconsin Rapids 0 3 0 – 3

Second period: 1. WR, Josh Dekarske (Carsen Gause), 4:57; 2. DC, Adam McKaig, 7:56; 3. WR, Dekarske, 8:44; 4. WR, Gause (Dekarske), sh., 16:16.

Third period: 5. DC, Ethan Whitmore (Brett Schulz, Shaeden Fogelberg), 7:03; 6. DC, McKaig (Thomas Passineau), 7:56.

Records: D.C. Everest 2-3-1, 0-0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 1-1-1, 0-1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

