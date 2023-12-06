Wausau Pilot & Review

A 41-year-old former Wausau man has been indicted on federal drug charges for crimes allegedly taking place on the Menominee Indian Reservation and on land owned by the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Charles Parham faces charges of distribution of heroin and of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Investigators allege Parham distributed heroin in September on the Menominee Reservation and had at least 40 grams of a substance containing fentanyl at a tribal casino.

Parham, who is in custody at the Shawano County Jail, faces decades in prison if he is convicted on both counts. A judge on Nov. 30 ordered Parham held on a federal detainer. Motions are due Dec. 15.

The case was investigated by multiple agencies as part of the Safe Trails Task Force and Native American Drug and Gang Initiative. The Menominee Tribal Police Department and FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

