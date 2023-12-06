Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Taylor County say a man died Tuesday after being run over by a piece of machinery at a sawmill.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Mark Frischman, of Medford. A 911 caller at about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 reported Frischman was unconscious and not breathing after being run over by a loader at the Crass Sawmill, on Hwy. 64 near Medford.

When deputies arrived, they found Frischman on the ground with severe head trauma. He died at the scene.

Investigators say the machine operator was backing a large loader that is not equipped with a backup camera or alarms and was unaware that Frischman was standing in his path. Noise from semi-trucks and other large equipment running likely made it difficult for Frischman to have heard the loader’s approach.

An investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...