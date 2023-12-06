Wausau Pilot & Review
EAU CLAIRE – Blake Risler scored 26 points to help lead Eau Claire Regis to a 62-39 victory over Wausau Newman Catholic in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Regis High School.
Owen Weisenberger added 15 points for the Ramblers (1-1).
Only three Newman Catholic players scored in the loss, led by Lucas Pfiffner, who had 23 points.
Newman Catholic (1-3) plays a Marawood Conference crossover at Abbotsford on Friday.
Ramblers 62, Cardinals 39
NEWMAN CATHOLIC (39): Quincy Pfender 9, Lucas Pfiffner 23, Liam McCarty 7. Record: 1-3.
REGIS (62): Alex Ciulla 2, Tyler Gehling 2, Owen Weisenberger 15, Noah Tarras 12, Blake Risler 26, Harrison Haas 2, Andrew Bershback 3. Record: 1-1.