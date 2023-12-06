Wausau Pilot & Review

MARATHON – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls basketball team picked up its first victory of the 2023-24 season with a 37-31 victory over Marathon on Tuesday at Marathon High School.

The Cardinals pulled ahead 15-10 after a low-scoring first half and earned the Marawood Conference South Division victory with a one-point advantage in the second half.

Lily Shields scored 14 points and Ashley Jankowski added 10 for Newman Catholic.

Both teams are now 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the Marawood South.

Newman Catholic will play a Marawood Conference crossover game at Abbotsford on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals 37, Raiders 31

Newman Catholic 15 22 – 37

Marathon 10 21 – 31

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (37): Mallory Rozwadowski 0 3-5 3, Addison Puent 0 0-0 0, Lily Shields 6 0-0 14, Mel Severson 1 0-0 2, Ashley Jankowski 3 3-11 10, Brianna Schulz 0 2-2 2, Aubrey Puent 1 0-0 3, Evie Bates 1 0-0 3. FG: 11. FT: 8-18. 3-pointers: 5 (Shields 2, Jankowski 1, Au. Puent 1, Bates 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-5, 1-3 Marawood Conference South Division.

MARATHON (31): Addisyn Molepske 0 0-0 0, Chenpieng Phakithong 0 0-1 0, Mylee Haehlke 5 2-2 12, Katelyn Love 4 2-4 11, Cayden Sapinski 1 0-0 2, Danica Paszek 2 0-0 4, Katie Cliver 0 0-0 0, Kyla Heise 0 0-0 0, Maycie Myszka 1 0-1 2, Mayven Schneider 0 0-0 0. FG: 13. FT: 4-8. 3-pointers: 1 (Love 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Schneider. Record: 1-5, 1-3 Marawood Conference South Division.

