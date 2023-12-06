Prevail Bank recently donated $2,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area in support of its meals and snacks for non-school days program. The Club anticipates serving 40,000 meals and snacks in 2023.

“Prevail applauds the work of any organization that supports our local youth, especially those that help ensure food insecurities at home are resolved,” said Jarrod Spinnato, Prevail Bank branch manager.

Nonprofits that assist low-to-moderate income households in Prevail Bank’s service area; stimulate local communities economically and financially; provide financial management education; or enhance the standard of living of those less fortunate are invited to apply to Prevail Bank’s Charitable Contributions program. Visit Prevail.bank/resources/community.

Like this: Like Loading...