WAUSAU – Wausau East made 11 3-pointers but came up short, losing a high-scoring Wisconsin Valley Conference girls basketball game to Stevens Point 86-73 on Tuesday at East High School.

Claire Coushman and Sydney Crawford each had four 3-pointers to finish with 29 and 20 points, respectively, for the Lumberjacks (3-4, 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Stevens Point led 38-33 at halftime and were able to outshoot East just enough as the teams combined for 88 second-half points.

The Panthers (2-4, 1-0 WVC) finished with 10 3-pointers of their own, five from Adaleah Nest, who had 27 points.

Wausau East hosts D.C. Everest on Friday as part of a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls game begins at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Panthers 86, Lumberjacks 73

Stevens Point 38 48 – 86

Wausau East 33 40 – 73

STEVENS POINT (86): Adaleah Nest 9 4-5 27, Emily Symonds 1 0-0 2, Lydia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jada Seubert 7 0-0 17, Ellie Strong 3 5-7 11, Katie Kornowski 4 0-0 10, Harper Robinson 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Weiler 5 2-3 12, Abby Jossie 2 1-2 5. FG: 32. FT: 12-17. 3-pointers: 10 (Nest 5, Seubert 3, Kornowski 2). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-4, 1-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (73): Tally Schlindwein 3 1-2 10, Hailey Bass 0 0-0 0, Claire Coushman 9 7-8 29, Graysen Burger 1 2-3 4, Olivia Schjoneman 3 0-0 6, Sydney Crawford 8 0-0 20, Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade 1 0-0 2, Geneva Michlig 1 0-0 2. FG: 26. FT: 10-13. 3-pointers: 11 (Crawford 4, Coushman 4, Schlindwein 3). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: Burger. Record: 3-4, 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

