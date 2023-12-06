The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 75, Rosholt 27
Amery 64, Ellsworth 50
Appleton East 68, Bay Port 58
Aquinas 67, Mauston 40
Ashland 56, Cumberland 49
Ashwaubenon 81, Oostburg 50
Baldwin-Woodville 56, Somerset 54
Baraboo 78, Adams-Friendship 55
Barron 80, Grantsburg 68
Blair-Taylor 68, Augusta 53
Bonduel 76, Amherst 47
Brillion 73, Valders 53
Brookfield Academy 97, Kenosha Christian Life 48
Brookfield Central 78, West Allis Hale 43
Bruce 65, Northwood 52
Cameron 73, St. Croix Falls 24
Cashton 77, Seneca 51
Cedarburg 82, West Bend East 56
Central Wisconsin Christian 50, Oakfield 32
Chesterton 62, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 28
Cochrane-Fountain City 76, Independence 17
Columbus 64, Evansville 39
Crivitz 75, Suring 28
Darlington 89, Belleville 71
De Pere 84, Green Bay Preble 38
Dominican 81, Shoreland Lutheran 34
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 50, Alma Center Lincoln 47
Eau Claire North 52, Menomonie 40
Faith Christian 44, University Lake 22
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65, Tomah 44
Germantown 49, Menomonee Falls 35
Gillett 65, Niagara 50
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Gibraltar 51
Greenfield 91, Cudahy 59
Hamilton 83, Wauwatosa East 41
Hayward 50, Spooner 45
Highland 66, Shullsburg 61
Homestead 71, West Bend West 46
Hortonville 85, Green Bay Southwest 35
Johnson Creek 61, Rio 43
Kenosha St Joseph 55, Oak Creek 49
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 67, Lake Country Lutheran 57
Kiel 74, Chilton 36
Lake Mills 63, Turner 40
Lakeside Lutheran 66, Edgewood 58
Little Chute 60, Waupaca 59
Lourdes Academy 69, Wayland 46
Luck 74, Lake Holcombe 56
Luther 58, La Crosse Logan 55
Madison East 72, Janesville Craig 68
Madison Memorial 51, Janesville Parker 43
Manawa 69, Menominee Indian 53
Marion 52, Gresham Community 41
Marshall 76, Clinton 62
Melrose-Mindoro 49, Eleva-Strum 37
Menasha 56, Shawano 45
Merrill 71, Northland Pines 39
Messmer 61, St John’s NW Military Academy 46
Middleton 76, Verona 65
Milton 69, Westosha Central 66
Milw. Bay View 66, Milwaukee Madison 64
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 81, Racine Horlick 24
Milwaukee Golda Meir 88, Milw. Washington 69
Milwaukee Hamilton 65, Milw. King 42
Milwaukee Juneau 93, Milwaukee Languages 50
Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 78, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 51
Mineral Point 82, River Valley 42
Monticello 51, Juda 47
New Berlin Eisenhower 71, Greendale 60
New Glarus 69, Lodi 61
Nicolet 110, Hartford 34
North Crawford 50, Boscobel 38
Northwestern 72, Ladysmith 57
Oconto 51, Algoma 48
Oconto Falls 67, NEWCHAA 47
Oconto Falls 67, NW Wis. Christian Home School 47
Omro 78, Laconia 74
Oneida Nation 70, Coleman 57
Oregon 63, Elkhorn Area 57
Pacelli 87, Tri-County 25
Pewaukee 81, New Berlin West 59
Phillips 70, Three Lakes 58
Pittsville 49, Abbotsford 38
Plymouth 78, Appleton West 61
Port Edwards 60, Wild Rose 32
Potosi 35, River Ridge 34
Prentice 83, Tomahawk 44
Prescott 70, Saint Croix Central 63
Racine Lutheran 68, Big Foot 45
Regis 62, Newman Catholic 39
Rib Lake 66, Owen-Withee 58
Rice Lake 56, Chippewa Falls 44
Richland Center 49, Wisconsin Heights 36
Roncalli 66, New Holstein 47
Royall 67, Riverdale 35
Sauk Prairie 66, Dodgeville 45
Slinger 70, Grafton 55
Southern Door 93, Sevastopol 49
Spring Valley 58, Alma-Pepin 43
St Augustine 84, Eastbrook Academy 43
St Mary’s Springs 61, Campbellsport 53
St Thomas Aquinas 85, Lena 76
St Thomas More 81, Martin Luther 69
Stevens Point 66, DeForest 55
Stoughton 64, Fort Atkinson 53
Stratford 66, Athens 35
Sturgeon Bay 71, Peshtigo 48
Sun Prairie West 86, Madison La Follette 51
Tenor-Veritas 64, HAPA 39
Two Rivers 58, Sheboygan Falls 48
Unity 53, Osceola 37
Waterloo 64, Westfield 43
Waukesha South 91, East Troy 66
Waupun 79, Cambridge 61
Wausau West 74, Monona Grove 65
Wausaukee 51, Bowler 29
Wautoma 69, Winneconne 57
Wauwatosa West 62, Brookfield East 44
West Allis Central 76, Shorewood 37
West De Pere 90, Green Bay East 47
Westby 75, Brookwood 36
Whitefish Bay 57, Port Washington 44
Whitewater 74, Parkview 56
Whitnall 80, Milwaukee Lutheran 69
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, North Fond du Lac 48
Wisconsin Dells 72, Reedsburg Area 56
Wisconsin Lutheran 98, Pius XI Catholic 69
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Iola-Scandinavia 33
Xavier 57, Seymour 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 59, Unity 40
Appleton North 46, West De Pere 44
Arcadia 57, Luther 51
Argyle 82, Potosi 50
Arrowhead 69, Neenah 68
Barneveld 55, Benton 27
Barron 38, Grantsburg 35
Beaver Dam 68, Waunakee 63
Belleville 65, Lodi 49
Berlin 51, Wautoma 48
Bonduel 63, Peshtigo 24
Boscobel 64, Southwestern 51
Brookfield East 59, Wauwatosa West 38
Brown Deer 74, South Milwaukee 38
Burlington 60, Beloit Memorial 56
Butternut 56, Lac Courte Oreilles 49
Chesterton 58, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 12
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 53, Shell Lake 48
Clear Lake 53, Clayton 30
Columbus Catholic 56, Spencer 21
Cuba City 78, Fennimore 37
Darlington 50, Riverdale 39
Deerfield 55, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 34
Dominican 51, Shoreland Lutheran 33
Drummond 46, Hurley 39
Durand-Arkansaw 44, Colfax 36
Edgerton 60, Brodhead 43
Edgewood 62, Mount Horeb 27
Elk Mound 63, Mondovi 43
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 78, Stockbridge 18
Elkhorn Area 49, Badger 40
Evansville 68, Big Foot 48
Fall Creek 66, Thorp 26
Fall River 59, Markesan 49
Fond du Lac 67, Bay Port 55
Freedom 49, Denmark 39
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 62, Viroqua 29
Grafton 82, Slinger 42
Green Bay Southwest 53, Appleton West 30
Greenfield 75, Cudahy 16
Hartford 74, Nicolet 27
Hillsboro 41, Westby 39
Holmen 61, La Crosse Logan 30
Homestead 94, West Bend West 21
Horicon 62, Dodgeland 40
Jefferson 69, Monroe 31
Kettle Moraine 50, Franklin 43
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Ripon 39
Kewaskum 51, Winneconne 49
Kickapoo 67, Seneca 30
La Crosse Central 57, Sparta 41
Lomira 50, Chilton 44
Luck 60, Lake Holcombe 47
Luxemburg-Casco 47, Clintonville 18
Marinette 58, Waupaca 43
Marion 38, Faith Christian (Wausau) 16
Marshfield 56, Merrill 47
Mauston 51, Necedah 19
McDonell Central 77, Regis 50
McFarland 76, Stoughton 41
Menasha 49, Omro 42
Menominee Indian 99, Bowler 36
Menomonee Falls 87, Germantown 76
Menomonie 87, Medford Area 29
Mishicot 64, Howards Grove 37
Monona Grove 68, Milton 55
Montello 44, Rio 39
Muskego 52, Kenosha Indian Trail 46
Neillsville 73, Greenwood 26
New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Greendale 52
New Glarus 66, Lancaster 47
New London 52, Seymour 39
Newman Catholic 37, Marathon 31
North Crawford 43, La Farge 40
Oconomowoc 57, Sun Prairie 39
Oconto Falls 40, Fox Valley Lutheran 27
Onalaska 69, Tomah 34
Oostburg 85, Cedar Grove-Belgium 44
Oregon 44, Watertown 26
Oshkosh North 47, Manitowoc 45
Osseo-Fairchild 57, Stanley-Boyd 33
Owen-Withee 72, Gilman 40
Pacelli 49, Adams-Friendship 44
Parkview 57, Madison Country Day 5
Pewaukee 73, New Berlin West 30
Phillips 77, Athens 52
Pittsville 65, New Lisbon 40
Platteville 74, Shullsburg 52
Poynette 57, Cambridge 51
Prentice 64, Chequamegon 52
Prescott 55, St. Croix Falls 40
Racine Case 55, Racine Lutheran 30
Randolph 62, Pardeeville 29
Random Lake 54, Ozaukee 46
Reedsburg Area 64, Baraboo 28
Reedsville 53, Hilbert 29
River Valley 62, Richland Center 21
Saint Francis 65, SWCHA 22
Sauk Prairie 58, Portage 20
Shawano 61, Pulaski 37
Sheboygan Area Luth. 83, Kohler 45
Shorewood 67, West Allis Central 24
Solon Springs 82, Bayfield 15
Somerset 59, New Richmond 42
Spring Valley 49, Boyceville 48
St Thomas More 65, Martin Luther 48
St. Mary 73, Manitowoc Lutheran 48
Stevens Point 86, Wausau East 73
Stratford 31, Edgar 22
Superior 60, Hayward 41
Turner 59, Clinton 27
Turtle Lake 54, Ladysmith 27
Valders 78, Sheboygan Christian 43
Valley Christian 81, Hustisford 31
Waterford 65, Wilmot 37
Waupun 58, Plymouth 29
Wauwatosa East 64, Hamilton 44
Wauzeka-Steuben 73, De Soto 41
Webster 59, Cumberland 25
West Salem 90, Black River Falls 10
Whitefish Bay 55, Port Washington 41
Whitewater 47, Janesville Parker 35
Whitnall 39, Milwaukee Lutheran 35
Wisconsin Lutheran 58, Pius XI Catholic 55
Wisconsin Rapids 68, D.C. Everest 28
Wrightstown 59, Little Chute 14