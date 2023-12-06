The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 75, Rosholt 27

Amery 64, Ellsworth 50

Appleton East 68, Bay Port 58

Aquinas 67, Mauston 40

Ashland 56, Cumberland 49

Ashwaubenon 81, Oostburg 50

Baldwin-Woodville 56, Somerset 54

Baraboo 78, Adams-Friendship 55

Barron 80, Grantsburg 68

Blair-Taylor 68, Augusta 53

Bonduel 76, Amherst 47

Brillion 73, Valders 53

Brookfield Academy 97, Kenosha Christian Life 48

Brookfield Central 78, West Allis Hale 43

Bruce 65, Northwood 52

Cameron 73, St. Croix Falls 24

Cashton 77, Seneca 51

Cedarburg 82, West Bend East 56

Central Wisconsin Christian 50, Oakfield 32

Chesterton 62, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 28

Cochrane-Fountain City 76, Independence 17

Columbus 64, Evansville 39

Crivitz 75, Suring 28

Darlington 89, Belleville 71

De Pere 84, Green Bay Preble 38

Dominican 81, Shoreland Lutheran 34

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 50, Alma Center Lincoln 47

Eau Claire North 52, Menomonie 40

Faith Christian 44, University Lake 22

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65, Tomah 44

Germantown 49, Menomonee Falls 35

Gillett 65, Niagara 50

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Gibraltar 51

Greenfield 91, Cudahy 59

Hamilton 83, Wauwatosa East 41

Hayward 50, Spooner 45

Highland 66, Shullsburg 61

Homestead 71, West Bend West 46

Hortonville 85, Green Bay Southwest 35

Johnson Creek 61, Rio 43

Kenosha St Joseph 55, Oak Creek 49

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 67, Lake Country Lutheran 57

Kiel 74, Chilton 36

Lake Mills 63, Turner 40

Lakeside Lutheran 66, Edgewood 58

Little Chute 60, Waupaca 59

Lourdes Academy 69, Wayland 46

Luck 74, Lake Holcombe 56

Luther 58, La Crosse Logan 55

Madison East 72, Janesville Craig 68

Madison Memorial 51, Janesville Parker 43

Manawa 69, Menominee Indian 53

Marion 52, Gresham Community 41

Marshall 76, Clinton 62

Melrose-Mindoro 49, Eleva-Strum 37

Menasha 56, Shawano 45

Merrill 71, Northland Pines 39

Messmer 61, St John’s NW Military Academy 46

Middleton 76, Verona 65

Milton 69, Westosha Central 66

Milw. Bay View 66, Milwaukee Madison 64

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 81, Racine Horlick 24

Milwaukee Golda Meir 88, Milw. Washington 69

Milwaukee Hamilton 65, Milw. King 42

Milwaukee Juneau 93, Milwaukee Languages 50

Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 78, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 51

Mineral Point 82, River Valley 42

Monticello 51, Juda 47

New Berlin Eisenhower 71, Greendale 60

New Glarus 69, Lodi 61

Nicolet 110, Hartford 34

North Crawford 50, Boscobel 38

Northwestern 72, Ladysmith 57

Oconto 51, Algoma 48

Oconto Falls 67, NEWCHAA 47

Oconto Falls 67, NW Wis. Christian Home School 47

Omro 78, Laconia 74

Oneida Nation 70, Coleman 57

Oregon 63, Elkhorn Area 57

Pacelli 87, Tri-County 25

Pewaukee 81, New Berlin West 59

Phillips 70, Three Lakes 58

Pittsville 49, Abbotsford 38

Plymouth 78, Appleton West 61

Port Edwards 60, Wild Rose 32

Potosi 35, River Ridge 34

Prentice 83, Tomahawk 44

Prescott 70, Saint Croix Central 63

Racine Lutheran 68, Big Foot 45

Regis 62, Newman Catholic 39

Rib Lake 66, Owen-Withee 58

Rice Lake 56, Chippewa Falls 44

Richland Center 49, Wisconsin Heights 36

Roncalli 66, New Holstein 47

Royall 67, Riverdale 35

Sauk Prairie 66, Dodgeville 45

Slinger 70, Grafton 55

Southern Door 93, Sevastopol 49

Spring Valley 58, Alma-Pepin 43

St Augustine 84, Eastbrook Academy 43

St Mary’s Springs 61, Campbellsport 53

St Thomas Aquinas 85, Lena 76

St Thomas More 81, Martin Luther 69

Stevens Point 66, DeForest 55

Stoughton 64, Fort Atkinson 53

Stratford 66, Athens 35

Sturgeon Bay 71, Peshtigo 48

Sun Prairie West 86, Madison La Follette 51

Tenor-Veritas 64, HAPA 39

Two Rivers 58, Sheboygan Falls 48

Unity 53, Osceola 37

Waterloo 64, Westfield 43

Waukesha South 91, East Troy 66

Waupun 79, Cambridge 61

Wausau West 74, Monona Grove 65

Wausaukee 51, Bowler 29

Wautoma 69, Winneconne 57

Wauwatosa West 62, Brookfield East 44

West Allis Central 76, Shorewood 37

West De Pere 90, Green Bay East 47

Westby 75, Brookwood 36

Whitefish Bay 57, Port Washington 44

Whitewater 74, Parkview 56

Whitnall 80, Milwaukee Lutheran 69

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, North Fond du Lac 48

Wisconsin Dells 72, Reedsburg Area 56

Wisconsin Lutheran 98, Pius XI Catholic 69

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Iola-Scandinavia 33

Xavier 57, Seymour 50

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amery 59, Unity 40

Appleton North 46, West De Pere 44

Arcadia 57, Luther 51

Argyle 82, Potosi 50

Arrowhead 69, Neenah 68

Barneveld 55, Benton 27

Barron 38, Grantsburg 35

Beaver Dam 68, Waunakee 63

Belleville 65, Lodi 49

Berlin 51, Wautoma 48

Bonduel 63, Peshtigo 24

Boscobel 64, Southwestern 51

Brookfield East 59, Wauwatosa West 38

Brown Deer 74, South Milwaukee 38

Burlington 60, Beloit Memorial 56

Butternut 56, Lac Courte Oreilles 49

Chesterton 58, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 12

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 53, Shell Lake 48

Clear Lake 53, Clayton 30

Columbus Catholic 56, Spencer 21

Cuba City 78, Fennimore 37

Darlington 50, Riverdale 39

Deerfield 55, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 34

Dominican 51, Shoreland Lutheran 33

Drummond 46, Hurley 39

Durand-Arkansaw 44, Colfax 36

Edgerton 60, Brodhead 43

Edgewood 62, Mount Horeb 27

Elk Mound 63, Mondovi 43

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 78, Stockbridge 18

Elkhorn Area 49, Badger 40

Evansville 68, Big Foot 48

Fall Creek 66, Thorp 26

Fall River 59, Markesan 49

Fond du Lac 67, Bay Port 55

Freedom 49, Denmark 39

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 62, Viroqua 29

Grafton 82, Slinger 42

Green Bay Southwest 53, Appleton West 30

Greenfield 75, Cudahy 16

Hartford 74, Nicolet 27

Hillsboro 41, Westby 39

Holmen 61, La Crosse Logan 30

Homestead 94, West Bend West 21

Horicon 62, Dodgeland 40

Jefferson 69, Monroe 31

Kettle Moraine 50, Franklin 43

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Ripon 39

Kewaskum 51, Winneconne 49

Kickapoo 67, Seneca 30

La Crosse Central 57, Sparta 41

Lomira 50, Chilton 44

Luck 60, Lake Holcombe 47

Luxemburg-Casco 47, Clintonville 18

Marinette 58, Waupaca 43

Marion 38, Faith Christian (Wausau) 16

Marshfield 56, Merrill 47

Mauston 51, Necedah 19

McDonell Central 77, Regis 50

McFarland 76, Stoughton 41

Menasha 49, Omro 42

Menominee Indian 99, Bowler 36

Menomonee Falls 87, Germantown 76

Menomonie 87, Medford Area 29

Mishicot 64, Howards Grove 37

Monona Grove 68, Milton 55

Montello 44, Rio 39

Muskego 52, Kenosha Indian Trail 46

Neillsville 73, Greenwood 26

New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Greendale 52

New Glarus 66, Lancaster 47

New London 52, Seymour 39

Newman Catholic 37, Marathon 31

North Crawford 43, La Farge 40

Oconomowoc 57, Sun Prairie 39

Oconto Falls 40, Fox Valley Lutheran 27

Onalaska 69, Tomah 34

Oostburg 85, Cedar Grove-Belgium 44

Oregon 44, Watertown 26

Oshkosh North 47, Manitowoc 45

Osseo-Fairchild 57, Stanley-Boyd 33

Owen-Withee 72, Gilman 40

Pacelli 49, Adams-Friendship 44

Parkview 57, Madison Country Day 5

Pewaukee 73, New Berlin West 30

Phillips 77, Athens 52

Pittsville 65, New Lisbon 40

Platteville 74, Shullsburg 52

Poynette 57, Cambridge 51

Prentice 64, Chequamegon 52

Prescott 55, St. Croix Falls 40

Racine Case 55, Racine Lutheran 30

Randolph 62, Pardeeville 29

Random Lake 54, Ozaukee 46

Reedsburg Area 64, Baraboo 28

Reedsville 53, Hilbert 29

River Valley 62, Richland Center 21

Saint Francis 65, SWCHA 22

Sauk Prairie 58, Portage 20

Shawano 61, Pulaski 37

Sheboygan Area Luth. 83, Kohler 45

Shorewood 67, West Allis Central 24

Solon Springs 82, Bayfield 15

Somerset 59, New Richmond 42

Spring Valley 49, Boyceville 48

St Thomas More 65, Martin Luther 48

St. Mary 73, Manitowoc Lutheran 48

Stevens Point 86, Wausau East 73

Stratford 31, Edgar 22

Superior 60, Hayward 41

Turner 59, Clinton 27

Turtle Lake 54, Ladysmith 27

Valders 78, Sheboygan Christian 43

Valley Christian 81, Hustisford 31

Waterford 65, Wilmot 37

Waupun 58, Plymouth 29

Wauwatosa East 64, Hamilton 44

Wauzeka-Steuben 73, De Soto 41

Webster 59, Cumberland 25

West Salem 90, Black River Falls 10

Whitefish Bay 55, Port Washington 41

Whitewater 47, Janesville Parker 35

Whitnall 39, Milwaukee Lutheran 35

Wisconsin Lutheran 58, Pius XI Catholic 55

Wisconsin Rapids 68, D.C. Everest 28

Wrightstown 59, Little Chute 14