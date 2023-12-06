Wausau Pilot & Review

The UW-Eau Claire women’s rugby team took home a national title this week in Texas, capping a year of exceptional play.

This is the first year National College Rugby has sanctioned Division II competition.

UWEC defeated Marquette University 78-0 in the championship match of the National Collegiate Rugby Division II competition. The final game was held Dec. 4 in Houston.

The team, which won the Great Waters Conference made up of teams from Wisconsin, Illinois and the Upper Peninsula this fall, outscored its opponents 392-0 during the conference playoffs and national tournament.

University Relations Specialist Gary Johnson quotes coach Derek Wagner as saying that his team’s depth allowed for back-to-back wins in the national championship. Coaching staff included assistant Rachel Lange and captains Becky Kasprzak and Abbey Jacobs.

UW-Eau Claire rugby coaches recruit potential players during the first week of school, and about 90% of the players are new to the sport.

UW-Eau Claire also won club national titles in both men’s and women’s volleyball in April at the 2022 National Collegiate Volleyball Federation Division III national championships.

