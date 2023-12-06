Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Frederick R. Lehrke

Frederick R. Lehrke, age 89, passed away on December 3, 2023 at home in Rothschild. Born October 22, 1934 to Gustave and Dorothy (Worthman) Lehrke in La Crosse, WI. Fred grew up learning to love hunting and fishing on the Mississippi river and the bluffs of La Crosse. Fred was a competitive athlete growing up and played football and threw the discus and shotput at La Crosse Central High School and also played football for UW-LA Crosse. He received his Bachelors of Science from UW-La Crosse and a Masters of Science from UW-Whitewater.

Fred’s greatest achievement came with marrying his wife of 65 years Sally (Ranger) on December 20, 1958. Together they raised five children. He loved his family and his joy was spending time with them. Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day are sacred times at the cottage for the entire family. He enjoyed watching all his kids and grandkids in sports and their activities.

He served in the Navy, stationed in Pearl Harbor serving as a submariner and playing on the Pacific Fleet football team. Fred wanted to be a teacher and football coach. At one school he was told he would have to coach wrestling if he wanted to coach football and coached the first wrestling match he ever saw. He finished his career with state wrestling championships at Monroe in 1973 and D.C. Everest in 1978, 1982 and 1986.

Fred received numerous awards and recognition including membership in the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Fred’s coaching legacy though is his positive impact on countless athletes and coaches throughout the state, not just those at the schools he coached at. As a member of the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association, the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation and USA Wrestling he was instrumental in providing wrestling opportunities for wrestlers across the state.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Roderick and sister-in-law Linda. He is survived by his wife Sally, children Gretchen (Tom) Wetzel, Adams, WI, Heidi (Mark) Bukowski, Milwaukee, WI, Jennifer (Peters) Lehrke, Wausau, WI, Eric Lehrke, Wausau, WI and Fritz (Carolyn) Lehrke, Wausau, WI., 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials to a scholarship fund in Fred’s name for D.C. Everest High School.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday, December 14, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, Pastor Lance will officiate. A visitation will run from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston. A second visitation will run from 10:00 am until the time of services, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Donna M. Aleckson

Donna Marie Aleckson, beloved wife of Dale and cherished mother to Paul, Jon, and Nancy, has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her. Donna was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Schofield Wisconsin. A lifelong attendee of Mass, Donna found solace and community in her faith. In later years, the weekly communion visits held a special place in her heart. Known as the Queen of Scrabble, she gracefully ruled the board. Donna and Dale enriched the lives of family and friends. On 57th Street in Milwaukee, Donna welcomed stray cats brought home by her children, especially her favorite cat, Ziggy Stardust. Devoted to her role as a wife and mother, she forged enduring connections with family and friends through bridge games and lively garage parties, a bond so strong it led many neighbors to follow her and Dale to Cedarburg.

Summers were marked by visits to her parent’s lake cabin, creating cherished family memories. Donna’s career as a transcriber for a neighbor psychologist showcased her pride in mastering medical terminology. Annual trips to the Ozarks became a tradition, where crochet and family photo organization filled the days. The move northward to the Wausau area and the purchase of an A-frame on the Embarrass River brought joy to both her and Dale. Together, they created lasting memories totaling over 68 years.

Then came nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren bringing immeasurable joy to Donna. In her passing, Donna leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and a life well-lived, forever remembered by family and friends who were touched by her warmth and kindness. The family gives special thanks to the staff at Rennes Healthcare and Compassus.

A Private Memorial Service will be held on December 16, 2023 at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston.

Scott A. Landrath

Scott A. Landrath, 53, of Oconomowoc, passed away suddenly, on Thursday, November 23, 2023, from natural causes.

Scott was born in Wausau to Bev (Ryczek) Landrath and the late Vern Landrath on February 25, 1970. He graduated from Wausau West High School in 1988 and then graduated from North Central Technical College. He was employed by The Town of Brookfield Highway and Parks department and enjoyed working with his crews. Scott was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, Bucks and Admirals. He enjoyed time with his family, loved ones and being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and going to festivals and enjoying music.

Scott is survived by his loving family; Mother, Bev of Wausau, sister Cindy (Jeff) Chamberlain of Sussex, WI, brother Craig (Lisa) of Kronenwetter, WI, and sister Linda (Pete) Erlandson of Portage, WI. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loved ones.

The family is having a private memorial service and inurnment.

A special thank you to the first responders who tended to Scott in his time of need.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at helkefuneral.com.

LaVon M. Kerchefski

LaVon Kerchefski, age 57, passed away on November 23, 2023 at her Home in Weston, Wisconsin surrounded by her loving family.

LaVon was born in Madison, WI to Edwin and Leta (SummerFeldt) Lee. Lavon got her degree in Accounting in 2011. She worked in retail for many years before she became disabled due to medical complications. Lavon was very family oriented, she enjoyed spending alot of time with her 2 grandchildren, and many great nieces, and nephews. Lavon will be missed by all that knew her.

LaVon is survived by her son Alfredo Marreno Jr. 2 Grandchildren: Keegan and Zyrena. Mother: Leta Klumpayn. Sister: Rose Waurio. 2 Brothers: Richard Lee, and Kenneth Lee and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by Edwin Lee (Father). Step-Father: Thomas Klumpayn and Baby Kay.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 3:00 PM at Bethany Baptist Church (6601 Alderson St, Schofield, WI 54476) with Pastor Joe Carlson Officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday December 9, 2023 from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the church.

Wayne W. Drexel

Wayne Drexel, 78, Tripoli, entered into eternal life on December 4, 2023 after battling cancer. Wayne was born August 22, 1945, son of the late Harry and Eleanor Drexel. On February 28, 1976 he was united in marriage to Linda Baker at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Tripoli. Wayne and Linda resided in Fond du Lac most of their married life, spending much of their free time at their cabin in Tripoli. In 1966 Wayne enlisted in the army serving as small arms specialist. After being discharged, he worked on the Chicago North West railroad as a fireman. He joined the Plumber & Steamfitters Union Local 206, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin where he earned the nickname Super. After his retirement from the Union, he worked on the many in-process projects around their house and cabin.

Wayne and Linda built their home in Fond du Lac and lived there for 40 years. They downsized in 2021 moving to their cabin in Tripoli to enjoy the lake life full-time. Wayne adored his grandchildren. Though we called him Grumpy Grandpa, his gruff exterior held a big softy. Every Christmas gift opened, will be opened in anticipation of underwear. He found great joy in the company of his beloved dogs Annie, Willy and Leo. He will be in our hearts forever.

Survivors include wife; Linda Drexel; Five children Dan (Shelly) Drexel, Darren Weber, Jennifer (Doug) Lokemoen, Heather (Jay) Berres, Dustin (Cassy) Drexel; one brother; Roy (Kay) Drexel, Aunt Jean (the late Dick) Gerber, Uncle Bill (the late Betty) Drexel. Six grandchildren include Taryn (Jordan) Corrado, Cidney (Cole) Gustke, Kiara Drexel, Rheagan and Jackson Berres, and Jareth Drexel. One great granddaughter Sawyer Corrado. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother; Ron and sister-in-law Judy.

A special thank you for the loving and compassionate care Wayne received while staying at Rennes Health and Rehab. What a “labor of love” all of you provided when it was so sorely needed. Thank you, also, to the Hospice Professionals at Interim Healthcare who so unselfishly and devotedly provided so much comfort and peace.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Miranda J. Bonsall

Miranda J. Krueger-Bonsall, 38, Edgar, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 4, 2023, at her home while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services after a battle with cancer.

She was born January 16, 1985, in Wausau to Mary (Koch) Krueger, Waunakee and the late Glenn Krueger.

Miranda grew up in Marathon where she went to school and was confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was a graduate of the UW-Stevens Point earning a degree in Business. Miranda proudly served in the US Army Reserves and is a lifetime Member of the American Legion Alois Dreikosen Post #469, Marathon.

She was able to travel a lot with her job as a pilot car driver as well as on her Harley Davidson motorcycle. Through the years she enjoyed time outdoors, camping, snowmobiling and hunting out West and with her son, Ethan.

Miranda is survived by her husband, William “BJ” Bonsall Jr., Edgar, her three children, Corey, Ethan and Julia Koeppl, mother, Mary Krueger, Waunakee, mother-in-law, Nancy Bonsall, Edgar, father-in-law, William (Ann) Bonsall Sr., Edgar, brother-in-law, Bob (Shelley) Bonsall, Missouri and sister-in-law, Kim Imhoff, Edgar, 2 stepsisters, Tracey (Tim) Karlen, Edgar and Lisa (Todd Rettkowski) Lemke, Hatley and her special cousin, Laura Galarowicz, Madison.

She is preceded in death by her father, Glenn Krueger and a sister-in-law, Kay Bonsall.

A Memorial Service will be held at Noon, Monday, December 11, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church-ELCA, 120500 County Road N, Edgar, WI 54426 with Pastor Gail Sowell officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Wein. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Miranda’s name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Bradley T. Woodward

Bradley T. Woodward, 73 of Wausau passed away on Friday December 1st. Brad was born May 13th, 1950 in Wausau, Wisconsin and is the son of the late Quentin and Theresa (Turzinski) Woodward.

He was a 1969 DC Everest graduate where he played varsity football. Brad was an avid painter for many years and traveled to many states for work. He enjoyed going to auctions and collecting antiques. He especially loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

He is survived by grandchildren Myah, Macey, and Mason Nelson. Siblings Bernadette (Lester) Cater and Paulette (John) Rucks, Quentin (Julie Petroski) Woodward Jr., Angel (Scott) Marten, and Cody (Tiffany Breske) Woodward., brother in-laws Joseph (Lois) Wilhelm and Calvin Buelow, step-mother Linda (Jerry Krueger) Woodward. Also, special Aunt Sister Mary Carolita Turzinski, many nieces and nephews along with other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Autumn Woodward, sisters Cindy Wilhelm and Jacqueline Buelow, niece Katie Wilhelm, his mother Theresa and father Quentin Woodward.

Brad will be cremated with a private burial in the spring.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCW.WS

