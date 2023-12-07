Damakant Jayshi

Six incumbents on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors have indicated they will seek another term, with five board members opting out for the 2024 spring election.

Last week marked the first date that nomination papers could be circulated in the election. All 38 members of the board are up for re-election in April. Each member serves a two-year term.

Supervisors Michelle Van Krey, Dist. 1; David Oberbeck, Dist. 9; Dennis Gonnering, Dist. 28; Bruce Lamont, Dist. 36; and Bobby Niemeyer, Dist. 38, have filed their notice of non-candidacy and will not seek another term.

According to the Marathon County candidacy tracker, two challengers have filed their candidacy paperwork for Dist. 15, which lies in Kronenwetter. Former county supervisor and current city of Wausau employee Randy Fifrick and Kronenwetter Village Board Trustee Alexander Vedvik have indicated they will seek the seat. Incumbent Joel Straub has not filed paperwork indicating his decision whether he will seek another term. If he does run, a primary will be needed.

Wausau City Council, mayoral race

All 11 seats on the Wausau City Council are up for re-election in the spring as well. Dist. 10 Alder Lou Larson is so far the only council member to announce he will seek another term. Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian announced this week he will not run for a third term.

One new candidate has emerged in the Dist. 3 race. Terry Kilian, who is Tom Kilian’s mother and a member of Citizens for a Clean Wausau, announced on Thursday she will seek the seat, though her official paperwork has not yet been filed.

Three candidates have so far come forward to vie for the mayoral role, a four-year term. Wausau’s current mayor, Katie Rosenberg, will be challenged by Dist. 4 Alder Doug Diny and Wausau resident Christopher Wood. Of the three, Diny and Wood have formally filed their declaration paperwork.

No paperwork filed so far in local school board elections

Election-related officials from the Wausau School District, the D.C. Everest Area School District and the Mosinee School District told this newspaper that none of the incumbents whose terms expire next year have filed notices of candidacy or of non-candidacy.

The terms of three at-large members of the Wausau School Board expire in April next year. They are Board Clerk Karen Vandenberg and members Pat McKee and Cody Nikolai.

The terms of the two incumbents on the D.C. Everest school board, Larry Schaefer and Katie Felch, are expiring next year. Likewise, three seats on the Mosinee School Board are up for election in April 2024. The incumbents are board President Diane Gorman (Area #1, City of Mosinee), Vice-President Amy Baumann (at-large) and Jessica Maple (Area #4, Town of Knowlton). Candidates for Areas #1 and #4 have to be residents of their respective jurisdictions; for the at-large seat, a resident from any of the nine municipalities can file their candidacy papers.

The election is on Tuesday, April 2. If there are more than two candidates for a seat, a primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The deadline for filing candidacy papers is Tuesday, Jan. 2 and the last date for filing notice of non-candidacy is Dec. 22. These dates are applicable for all local elections in Wisconsin, including municipalities and counties.

This page on the county website has latest election related information. Residents can visit myvote.wi.gov to look up their district.

