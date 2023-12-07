WAUSAU – The Man of Honor Society will hold its 15th annual ham giveaway Dec. 9 at Marathon Park.

The mission? Giving back to veterans and active military in Marathon County.

This year, Sam’s Club of Wausau and Lamb’s grocery in Rib Mountain have donated turkeys. Through experience and popularity of the event, the giveaway, once started, is typically finished within 45 minutes or fewer.

To participate

The giveaway begins at 9 a.m. on the midway at Marathon Park in Wausau. The east entrance (Garfield Avenue) will be the only entrance to the event. Recipients drive through to pick up their ham/turkey.

There will be a check point for proper I.D., such as: DD Form 214, Current I.D. from military, or current VA I.D. card. Recipients must be present, no exceptions.

For more information on the ham giveaway, visit the Man-of-Honor Facebook page or manofhonor.org.

Like this: Like Loading...