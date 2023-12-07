WAUSAU – Many people want the same things as they get older: to stay in their own homes, maintain independence for as long as possible and turn to family and friends for help when needed. Agencies throughout Wisconsin can help with resources that aim to keep aging residents active, healthy and safe.

At 10 a.m. Dec. 8, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Portage County Aging and Disability Resource Center Director Cindy Piotrowski and Chippewa County ADRC Manager Leslie Fijalkiewicz for a discussion on resources available in every Wisconsin county to help residents stay safe in their homes and age with dignity.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

