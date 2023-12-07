Dear editor,

Please consider the needs of people with disabilities during the holidays. Dec. 3 was International Day of People with Disabilities. This is a day to celebrate the achievements and contributions of people with disabilities while also raising awareness about the challenges they face. Disabilities can be physical, sensory, cognitive or intellectual, which means they are not always visible. Disabilities that are not readily apparent are not any less valid than visible disabilities.

People with disabilities have been battling against bias, stigma and discrimination for decades. Disability discrimination presents itself in many forms; employers failing to implement reasonable workplace accommodations for disabled employees, lack of accessibility for public transportation and buildings, to strangers ridiculing or harassing disabled persons because of their disability.

As community members, there are many things we can do to promote the dignity, rights and well-being of people with disabilities. We can examine assumptions we may have about the value and capability of people with disabilities, use inclusive, respectful language and terms regarding people with disabilities, and be prepared to offer accommodations at the next event or meeting we attend. It is important to be aware of disability etiquette. Disability etiquette refers to respectful ways to communicate and interact with people with disabilities. Some examples include never touching working service dogs, never touching assistive devices without permission, always asking first before assisting, and understanding that you are never entitled to information about someone’s disability so it is best to avoid intrusive questions.

Disabilities are never the problem. Barriers to accessibility and discrimination are the problem. This holiday season please consider giving the gifts of inclusion, accessibility and respect for all people. Everyone deserves to feel welcomed, valued and respected. Let’s acknowledge, appreciate and embrace the unique differences and abilities of people with disabilities, challenge our unconscious biases and advocate for a more inclusive, accessible world.

Thank you and happy holidays! Whatever this season brings for you, may it be filled with love and light.

Kayley McColley of Wausau. McColley is a social work and sociology student at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and a behavioral health professional in the North Central Health Care psychiatric hospital.

