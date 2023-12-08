Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point won 10 of the 11 events and defeated Wausau East/West 123-40 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys swimming dual meet Thursday at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Marcus Gruszynski won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.55 seconds for East/West’s lone event win.

Gruszynski added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:07.02) and Colin Keele was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.26) as well for East/West.

Wausau East/West (1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference) returns to action next Thursday, Dec. 14, at Marshfield.

Stevens Point 123, Wausau East/West 40

Winners and Wausau East/West finishers

200 medley relay: 1. Stevens Point (Conner Hoffman, Landon Bicknase, Tony Raczek, Gavin Stelzer) 1:54.36; 3. Wausau East/West (Elliot Barber, Colin Keele, Quinn Barber, Marcus Gruszynski) 2:05.01.

200 freestyle: 1. Jacob Faust (SP) 1:59.87; 4. Sully Hanz (W) 2:37.62; 5. E. Barber (W) 2:52.08; 6. Mason Blank (W) 2:57.15.

200 individual medley: 1. Henry Bowling (SP) 2:22.60.

50 freestyle: 1. Gruszynski (W) 24.55; 4. Q. Barber (W) 27.63; 5. Michael Murphy (W) 28.73.

100 butterfly: 1. Raczek (SP) 1:00.08; 2. Gruszynski (W) 1:07.02; 3. Keele (W) 1:08.89.

100 freestyle: 1. William Gargulak (SP) 54.61; 4. Hanz (W) 1:05.01; 5. Murphy (W) 1:05.04; 6. Q. Barber (W) 1:05.80.

500 freestyle: 1. Bicknase (SP) 5:33.06; 4. Jack Place (W) 7:37.12.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Stevens Point (Raczek, Stelzer, Bowling, Matt Frank) 1:42.39; 2. Wausau East/West (Hanz, Q. Barber, Keele, Gruszynski) 1:49.59; 4. Wausau East/West (Murphy, E. Barber, Elliot Harding, Brecken Bancuk) 1:58.33.

100 backstroke: 1. Gargulak (SP) 1:03.32; 4. E. Barber (W) 1:27.48; 5. Blank (W) 1:41.60.

100 breaststroke: 1. Faust (SP) 1:08.15; 2. Keele (W) 1:13.26; 5. Bancuk (W) 1:25.18; 6. Harding (W) 1:40.50.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Stevens Point (Gargulak, Bicknase, Faust, Bowling) 3:50.14; 3. Wausau East/West (Murphy, Hanz, Place, Bancuk) 4:37.13.

