WAUSAU – Wausau West scored three goals in the first and second periods en route to a 6-0 shutout of D.C. Everest in the opening boys hockey game of the Marathon Cup on Thursday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

The game also served as a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup as Wausau West improves to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in the WVC, while D.C. Everest drops to 2-4-1 and 0-1-1 in conference play.

Cooper DePuydt had a hat trick and an assist, and Hendrix Damrow, Chase Crass and Brody Brimacombe also scored in the win for the Warriors.

Parks Guenther saves all 21 shots he saw in goal for West. Griffin Bunnell (20 saves) and Gavin Smith (28 saves) shared time in goal for D.C. Everest.

The Marathon Cup shifts to Mosinee on Saturday where D.C. Everest will play Wausau East/Merrill and West plays Mosinee.

Warriors 6, Evergreens 0

D.C. Everest 0 0 0 – 0

Wausau West 3 3 0 – 6

First period: 1. WW, Cooper DePuydt (Teigan Rasmus, Ayden Abuzzahab), 4:13; 2. WW, DePuydt, sh., 11;23; 3. WW, Hendrix Damrow (Brody Brimacombe, Caden Bohlin), 15:11.

Second period: 4. WW, DePuydt (Abuzzahab, Chase Crass), 1:38; 5. WW, Crass (DePuydt, Rasmus), 2:15; 6. WW, Brimacombe (Bohlin, Damrow), 4:08.

Saves: DC, Griffin Bunnell 20, Gavin Smith 28; WW, Parks Guenther 20.

Records: D.C. Everest 2-4-1, 0-1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 4-3, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

