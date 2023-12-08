Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Representative Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, has offered a proposal that would require public and school libraries to track the books and materials being taken out by children under sixteen years old and report to the parents of those youths what materials they are checking out.

Some people are concerned that this proposal forced librarians into the role of Big Brother. I am also concerned that this is not the most efficient, or most effective, way to protect children. It would be more efficient and effective to simply remove these books from the children’s section!

The compromise offered by Rep. Dittrich seeks to protect children from exposure to reading materials harmful to minors. Earlier proposals rejected by the Marathon County Public Library Board include removing harmful reading materials from the children’s section, or adding a prominent label to the outer cover to alert parents to the harmful content.

These protective proposals are being offered in response to public libraries placing reading materials harmful to children in the children’s section of the library. The radical fringes who insist on exposing our children to these harmful materials warn that efforts to protect children would strip our fundamental rights on the road to tyranny. Society is in a sorry state when we can’t find a way to protect minors from exposure to harmful reading materials without creating a slippery slope to government tyranny. We found ways to protect minors from exposure to cigarettes, and alcoholic beverages while allowing adults to purchase these products.

By the way, I am not aware of any local efforts to ban these books. I think banning these books is just as radical as placing them in the children’s section of the library! I agree that Wisconsin adult citizens have an absolute right of access to information, and that the long arm of the state must not interfere with that right. I also agree that the lending histories of library patrons must not be made public. In light of the many instances of database hacking we have experienced at major banks, hospitals, and large retailers, how can we be certain that the little old computer at our public library is secure? What would be the consequences of pedophiles (minor attracted persons) being able to buy a list of minors who have borrowed sexually explicit books? Is it reasonable to take this risk?

It is truly troublesome that some people believe that using public libraries to expose our children to reading materials harmful to children is more “reasonable” than moving those materials out of the children’s section. Public libraries are meant to be one of the safe places where people of all ages, backgrounds, economic classes, races, genders, and ideologies can gather to quietly go about their business, enjoyment, and research. It is the epitome of community, where people of all different ages and backgrounds can come to follow their own interests without fear or harassment. Parents should be confident that they can take, or send, their minor children to the library without fear of exposing them to reading material that is harmful to children.

If none of the previous proposals to protect children are acceptable to “reasonable“ people, I will make a new proposal. Why can’t we require public libraries that insist on placing harmful reading materials in the children’s section to post the following sign prominently at each entrance and at each service counter?

WARNING!

Reading materials that are harmful to minors are displayed and offered to minors within this facility. Reading materials harmful to minors may be disguised as innocuous children’s books, and are not labeled to disclose harmful content. Reading materials harmful to minors are displayed in areas designated for minors. It is a felony to expose minors to harmful reading materials per Wisconsin statute 948.11. Public libraries are exempt from this law. Parents and guardians are not exempt from this law.

I patterned this warning after the label that is required by law on each pack of cigarettes.

Bruce Bohr, Marathon

