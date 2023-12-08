Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

I find it disheartening that Tom Kilian is not running for another term as Alderman for District 3. I’m sure he has his personal reasons. I hope that his successor has the same passion for representing the citizens of District 3.

Although it doesn’t come quite as a surprise, as dysfunction at City Hall is high. Some may say it’s out of control. Four department heads have left their positions in the past few years. Some are running out of control through City Hall, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars due to their poor decision-making. Decisions, from regarding Wausau’s water rate to making decisions to purchase land bypassing due process by not going through the proper committees, have been catastrophic.

Here are just a couple of recent examples.

City Hall tried to include three administration positions in the City Budget. One was dropped, but just a couple days before the budget session the other positions were brought to the HR Committee. Chairperson Becky McElhany voted to table the issue, to send it back to HR where it should have started in the first place. Tom Kilian voted to send the proposal back and let due process work. But the bad news is, the money for these positions was left in the budget. I proposed an amendment to remove the money for these positions out of the budget and in the event these come to fruition a budget modification can be made. To me, this is sort of like budgeting money for fixing streets that don’t exist. Tom and I both voted for that common sense amendment, yet it failed.

The Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee is responsible for all land transactions within the city, yet again, a decision bypassed CISM and went directly to finance and council. The purchase for the former Wausau Floral property should have gone to CISM first, but again, an amendment to send the matter back through the proper channels failed. The vote to purchase the land for $805,000, which Tom and I voted against for due process reasons, passed.

After the vote I went to the City assessor’s office only to find out the property was assessed at just $378.800. That means city taxpayers paid $426,200 too much for this property. I believe, had this gone through due process, taxpayers could have saved close to half a million dollars. This is what happens when processes aren’t followed and when things are done behind closed doors. It costs taxpayers money.

I’m not an advocate for a city administrator, but I believe the time has come again to hold a referendum on this issue. And the City Council should sit down and go over the pros and cons. Taxpayers need to have a way to hold city employees accountable for their actions and their tax dollars. Could an administrator have saved taxpayers $426,200 in this situation? If so, that would have paid for three years’ worth of city administrator salary.

To Tom Kilian: It has been my pleasure working with you on the City Council for the past four years. City council could use about six more of you. We fought the good fight for our constituents, winning some and losing some. Thank you for all your efforts and best wishes to you in your future endeavors.

Lou Larson, Wausau City Council Dist. 10 Alderman

