ABBOTSFORD – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team suffered a close 54-51 loss to Abbotsford in a Marawood Conference crossover game Friday night at Abbotsford High School.
Quincy Pfender scored 18 points and Lucas Pfiffner added 16 for Newman Catholic, which falls to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Marawood South.
Grayson Totzke had 18 points to lead Abbotsford (2-5, 1-2 Marawood North).
Newman Catholic hosts Auburndale on Tuesday.
Falcons 54, Cardinals 51
WAUSAU NEWMAN CATHOLIC (51): Quincy Pfender 18, Lucas Pfiffner 16, Aiden Spychalla 1, Antony Hoffer 6, Griffin Puent 2, Liam McCarty. Record: 1-4, 0-2 Marawood Conference South Division.
ABBOTSFORD (54): Preston Bunkelman 8, Evan Reis 8, Irvin Aguilera-Lozoya 2, A.J. Brodhagen 7, Grayson Totzke 18, Payton Schrieber 11. Record: 2-5, 1-2 Marawood Conference North Division.