Dear editor,

I am writing to you as a low income, tax paying citizen of Wausau. I want to let you know how the water rates impact my household.

I am a single mother of children with disabilities. The water rates as they are now are unsustainable for us. I don’t have the money to pay our water bill. I already know the consequences for this. It will be added on to my property taxes along with additional late fees.

My property taxes are escrowed with the mortgage. This will lead to my mortgage increasing. This is a vicious cycle that I can’t escape.

I don’t want to not pay my bill. I don’t want the consequences. I have no choice. Sometimes I lay awake at night thinking about the bills. Which ones can I pay late? What are the consequences for each? What choices can I make? They are difficult choices. People should not have to figure out which bills they can pay on time or at all and struggle to live on what is left.

That is my reality and the reality of other households here in Wausau. Thank you for considering my perspective.

Laura Beltz of Wausau

