Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review
The team of Dave Davies and Garry Sack won the second annual Kringle -Jingle senior bonspiel at the Wausau Curling Center Saturday.
The pair bested 15 other teams in the stick curling, six-end event. Each team member throws six stones per end, rather than the customary eight, and there is no open-ice sweeping.
Davies and Sack won the first event, defeating runners-up Gary and Susan Zimbric. A close match was broken open with three scores in the fifth end.
The second event was won by Harley Davison and Tom Krake (Marshfield) , with Rich Campbell and Dick Rundquist finishing second.
The Medford team of Mark Zuleger and Jeff Hemer won the third event, over runners-up Terry Ahrens and Dale Gerlach.
In the fourth event, Jessica and Peter Gelhar out-curled runners-up Ron Klimisch and Gary Johnson.
The event was coordinated by Donna and Joel Dekoning.
More at www.wausaucurling.org.