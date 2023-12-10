Wausau Pilot & Review

MOSINEE – Ryker Remington scored on a power play midway through the third period to lift the Wausau East/Merrill boys hockey team to a 3-2 win over D.C. Everest in a Marathon Cup game Saturday at the Mosinee City Recreation Center.

D.C. Everest led 2-1 after first-period goals by Charlie Strobel and Thomas Passineau, before Zach Pagel tied the game for the Bluejays with 5:03 to go in the second.

The score remained tied until Remington knocked home what proved to be the game-winner with 7:24 to go.

Connor Burton made 37 saves in goal for East/Merrill, while Gavin Smith saved 15 shots in goal for D.C. Everest.

Wausau East/Merrill picks up its first win of the season and is now 1-6 overall and 1-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

D.C. Everest falls to 2-5-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Bluejacks 3, Evergreens 2

D.C. Everest 2 0 0 – 2

Wausau East/Merrill 1 1 1 – 3

First period: 1. DC, Charlie Strobel (Xavier May), 6:02; 2. WEM, Zach Pagel (Eric Grunenwald), 6:12; 3. DC, Thomas Passineau (Shaeden Fogelberg), 15:26.

Second period: 4. WEM, Zach Pagel, pp., 11:57.

Third period: 5. WEM, Ryker Remington (Vincent Newman-Knuckles), pp., 9:36.

Saves: DC, Gavin Smith 15; WEM, Connor Burton 37.

Records: D.C. Everest 2-5-1, 0-2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East/Merrill 1-6, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

